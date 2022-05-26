News Briefing for Thursday, May 26, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Biden, Blinken, and China: U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken delivered his long-awaited speech on the Biden administration’s strategy on China, in which “officials have concluded they cannot change Beijing’s aggressive behavior,” per the New York Times: Instead, the U.S. will aim to “shape the strategic environment” around it.
“Return my savings,” read the sign of one of hundreds of protesters gathered outside the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) office in Zhengzhou on Monday, after officials found evidence of financial crime worth billions of yuan in a banking freeze by four banks in Henan.
People are stealing online books: According to the Copyright Association of China, domestic online literature piracy losses in 2021 amounted to 6.2 billion yuan ($927.76 million), a year-on-year increase of 2.8%. On most online literature platforms, more than 80% of publications are pirated every year.
As Netflix bleeds users, iQiyi is finally in the black: Chinese video streamer iQiyi 爱奇艺 has reported net profits for the first quarter of 160 million yuan ($23.94 million) — compared with a net loss of a billion yuan in the same period last year — achieving a quarterly profit for the first time since its launch in 2010. This morning, iQiyi’s Nasdaq share price jumped 13%.
One freight company is defying the gloom: Although the volume of industrial logistics declined in April, express delivery company ZTO Express 中通快递 has reported first-quarter revenues of 7.90 billion yuan ($1.18 billion), a year-on-year increase of 22.1%, and net profits of 1.05 billion yuan ($157.87 million), a year-on-year increase of 34.9%.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).