Editor’s Note for Tuesday, May 31, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
Even as China becomes more and more hostile to many liberal values, it is moving in the opposite direction of some European countries and some U.S. states: Beijing just lowered the minimum age for gender reassignment surgery. Click through to our new Queer China column for more, or see a short summary below in today’s newsletter.
China’s diplomatic outreach to Pacific island nations isn’t going completely smoothly, we report in today’s newsletter below, or click here to read on our website.
But of course, today’s news is tomorrow’s fish and chip paper, as Gerard DeBenedetto notes in his latest A-Share Intelligence column on investing in Chinese listed companies
Our word of the day is Queer China (酷儿中国 kù er zhōngguó), the name of our new column about LGBTQ life and news in China.