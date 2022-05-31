Editor’s Note for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Even as China becomes more and more hostile to many liberal values, it is moving in the opposite direction of some European countries and some U.S. states: Beijing just lowered the minimum age for gender reassignment surgery. Click through to our new Queer China column for more, or see a short summary below in today’s newsletter.

China’s diplomatic outreach to Pacific island nations isn’t going completely smoothly, we report in today’s newsletter below, or click here to read on our website.

But of course, today’s news is tomorrow’s fish and chip paper, as Gerard DeBenedetto notes in his latest A-Share Intelligence column on investing in Chinese listed companies

Our word of the day is Queer China (酷儿中国 kù er zhōngguó), the name of our new column about LGBTQ life and news in China.

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Pacific islands decline to join China’s security pact

Nadya Yeh
Business & Technology

Bad news is a lagging indicator

Gerard DeBenedetto

China lowers minimum age to 18 for gender reassignment surgery

Nathan Wei

Pinduoduo, the ecommerce platform for Chinese farmers, had a profitable quarter despite the slowing economy

Barry van Wyk

Chinese Super League announces opening date as another club falters

Gerry Harker