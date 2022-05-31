Highlighted Links for Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Shein’s ecommerce market dominates overseas
How Shein became China’s ‘TikTok for ecommerce’ / TechNode
Shein, the Chinese online fast-fashion giant with a market cap of $100 billion, is “engaged only in overseas ecommerce markets, which was a less competitive vertical when it was founded ten years ago.”
Grocery service Dingdong Maicai suspends low-tier city deliveries
Online grocer Dingdong Maicai halts operations in several lower-tier cities / TechNode
“Dingdong Maicai plans to suspend operations in several lower-tier cities in China, joining a slew of grocery delivery platforms downsizing amid a cooling market.”
Xiaomi woes have critics questioning India’s tech savvy
Tech giants accuse India agency of ignorance in Xiaomi spat / Bloomberg (paywall)
A lobby group, which includes Apple and other technology giants operating in India, have called out the country’s authorities for misunderstanding the patent industry amid an ongoing dispute with Chinese electronics behemoth Xiaomi.
- Meanwhile, India is also probing local units of Chinese-owned ZTE and Vivo for “financial improprieties,” in a sign that the nation isn’t backing down from its tough stance on foreign tech.
Industrial profits tanked in April, unsurprisingly
工业利润增长放缓 多地多部门强调以“超常规手段”稳经济 / Hexun
According to National Bureau of Statistics data, from January to April, industrial enterprises had total profits of 2.65 trillion yuan ($396.76 billion), a year-on-year increase of 3.5%, but in April profits declined by 8.5% year-on-year and 22.5% month-on-month, led by the auto industry which reported the lowest monthly production and sales figures in ten years.
More Moutai on the way
消费参考丨茅台和五粮液，准备生产更多 / 21 Jingji
On Thursday, high-end liquor brand Moutai announced it is investing 1.58 billion yuan ($236.87 million) to construct 30 new warehouse projects with a total storage capacity of about 36,800 tons. Moutai’s competitor Wuliangye started construction of a 100,000-ton brewery in April.
FWD delays billion-dollar Hong Kong IPO
Richard Li-backed insurer FWD said to postpone Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
“FWD Group Holdings Ltd., the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li Tzar-kai (李澤楷 Lǐ Zékǎi), has decided to postpone its Hong Kong initial public offering due to market volatility, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li’s FWD delays $1bn IPO on market volatility FT (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China builds space station to challenge the U.S.
This is the space station China is building to challenge the U.S. / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China released new details about the final stages of work on its Tiangong space station, an under-construction orbiter started after the U.S. barred Beijing from participating in the International Space Station.”
Extreme rain leaves 15 dead, 3 missing in southern China
15 dead, 3 missing after torrential rains in southern China / AP
“At least 15 people have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media reported Saturday.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China and U.S. defense chiefs to meet amid tensions over Pacific islands, Taiwan, and tariffs
China and the U.S. are arranging an in-person meeting between heads of defense / WSJ (paywall)
“China and the U.S. are working to finalize what would be the first face-to-face meeting between their current top defense officials on the sidelines of a conference in Singapore in June amid rising tensions over Taiwan, according to people familiar with the situation.”
China criticizes U.S. as tensions rise in South Pacific / AP
U.S.’s China strategy a path to confrontation, Beijing warns / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. Treasury’s Adeyemo says Biden considering plans for tariffs on Chinese goods / Reuters
U.S. extends tariff exclusions on Chinese COVID-19 medical products / Reuters
China mocks Biden’s economic pact for failing to lower tariffs / Bloomberg (paywall)
Ex-cop and new Hong Kong Leader John Lee gets Xi’s stamp of approval
China’s Xi exalts next Hong Kong chief on national security / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong’s next leader receives official appointment letter / AP
Hong Kong’s incoming leader John Lee to travel to Beijing / AP
Hong Kong’s next leader says city faces challenges opening China border / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong hushes Tiananmen tributes
Hong Kong churches drop Tiananmen tributes after 33 years amid arrest fears / Guardian
“Concerns of breaching security law prompt cancellation of services that were among last ways to publicly mark China’s 1989 crackdown.”
Hong Kong’s Lam invokes security law when asked about legality of remembering Tiananmen dead / HKFP
“Since last year, the June 4 museum has been confiscated, activists arrested, masses canceled and campus monuments torn down.”
SEO for the Party
China tops Google, YouTube results on COVID origins and Beijing’s human-rights record / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s global campaign to expand the reach of its political positions is helping it secure a coveted piece of online real estate: First-page search results on Google and other major Western portals.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A look into Shanghai’s final days before lockdown
A photographer records Shanghai’s final days before lockdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
British photographer Anthony Reed snapped photos of empty Shanghai streets before his departure from China.
Young Chinese people are disillusioned from life under lockdown
China’s lockdowns prompt a rethinking of life plans among the young / WSJ (paywall)
Shanghai’s strict lockdowns have left many young people feeling isolated and insecure, impacting their life plans such as having children, pursuing passions, and planning a career.
A Pokemon’s famous headaches resonates with lockdown frustrations
Pokemon Psyduck becomes symbol of China’s lockdown headaches / Reuters
“A headache-prone Pokemon character given away in KFC children’s meals has become China’s most wanted toy, selling for up to $200, as people seek ways to express their frustrations over COVID-19 lockdowns.”
From a baker’s son to a boxing champion
Xu Can: The baker’s son who became China’s boxing ‘monster’ / Sixth Tone
Xú Càn 徐灿 started as a baker’s son living in Jiangxi Province, and rose to be one of China’s most famous boxing stars. After winning two WBA titles, he seeks to defend his featherweight champion status again this summer.
China’s rising tennis star faces a tense industry
A Chinese tennis star emerges at a precarious time / NYT (paywall)
Zhèng Qīnwén 郑钦文, a 19-year-old tennis star, has emerged during this French Open amid the backdrop of a long standoff between China and the women’s tour over Péng Shuài 彭帅.