Links for Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Art or publicity stunt?
In a Beijing gallery, a quarantine party of one / Sixth Tone
Chinese rock star Pang Kuan “quarantines” in a Beijing Gallery art installment, spending his 14 days on display for museum goers. In the midst of controversial Chinese lockdowns, many wonder if this is a publicity stunt or an artistic message on the lockdown surges.
Top Gun, Hollywood, and Chinese censorship
Top Gun’s Maverick risks China’s anger with taiwan flag on jacket / Bloomberg (paywall)
The upcoming sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” features Tom Cruise’s character wearing a bomber jacket with the Taiwanese flag, prompting some to wonder whether some Hollywood executives are turning a new page when it comes to bowing to Chinese censorship.
Post-lockdown anxiety
Some Shanghai residents worry about ‘post-lockdown social anxiety’ / Sixth Tone
As Shanghai lifts its COVID-19 restrictions, many online are using a catchphrase to express jiefeng shi shekong, which loosely translates as “post-lockdown social anxiety” in English.
China forges on to reach carbon neutral target
China vows new financial tools to support drive to carbon neutrality / Reuters
“The world’s biggest producer of climate warming greenhouse gas has pledged to bring its emissions to a peak before 2030 and to become fully carbon neutral by around 2060.”
China lays out fiscal tools to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 / Caixin (paywall)
China unlikely to add more sectors to carbon market until 2024 / Bloomberg (paywall)
Foreign investors battle over control of Chinese developer Nam Tai
Overseas investors mired in fight for control of Chinese developer Nam Tai / FT (paywall)
“International shareholders that took control of Chinese property group Nam Tai have been waging a six-month battle to force out its management, highlighting the risks for overseas investors looking to gain control of assets in the country’s troubled real estate market.”
Venture capital flows out of China
China is leading the global decline in venture capital deals / Bloomberg (paywall)
China, which once rivaled Silicon Valley’s technology success, is now leading the global decline in venture capital investments with the value of venture deals in the country tumbling 44% to $24.7 billion in the first four months of the year, compared with a year earlier.
iQiyi tries to curb further losses after market wipeout
China’s Netflix vows to end losses after $7 billion selloff / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s iQiyi Inc. is resisting the temptation to outspend rivals in the cut-throat world of video streaming, to stay in the black.”
Li Auto plans to churn out more chips
Li Auto to open a chip plant to deal with shortages: report / TechNode
“Li Auto is getting into the semiconductor business, local media Gasgoo reported on Monday, with the automaker setting up a joint venture with Chinese chip manufacturer San’an Optoelectronics in the eastern city of Suzhou last week.”
Tech sector surges
Alibaba, JD.com jump on easing covid curbs, economic data / Bloomberg (paywall)
“U.S.-listed Chinese stocks jumped, on track to wipe out their monthly losses, as easing in lockdown measures in major cities and better-than-expected economic data reassured investors.”
Alibaba leads Chinese tech sector surge after first-quarter results / FT (paywall)
China’s internet on-demand services tumble the most in years amid COVID lockdowns, economic headwinds / SCMP (paywall)
The gaming freeze continues
China video gaming crackdown: no new titles approved in May, signaling continued Beijing hostility / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s video gaming regulator did not announce any new titles approved for sale in the mainland for May, dashing hopes that the 45-game list issued in April signaled more regulatory leniency after an eight-month licensing freeze.”
More content regulation for online shows
China rolls out strict licensing system for all online shows, tightening control over world’s biggest internet market / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s broadcasting regulator will implement strict licensing rules for online shows from Wednesday, deepening efforts by the government to monitor, review and clean up content in the world’s biggest internet market.”
Sale of Hong Kong skyscraper to tycoon falls through
Embattled tycoon Pan’s Hong Kong skyscraper sale terminated / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd. said the sale of its eponymous Hong Kong skyscraper failed to complete in a blow to the embattled property firm’s attempts to repay debt.”
Budgeting for mass testing
Beijing urges local governments to set aside enough to cover COVID testing / Caixin (paywall)
“The Ministry of Finance has urged local governments to set aside enough money for COVID-related expenses in the wake of a national ruling that requires localities to pay for mass testing out of their own pockets.”
China is on target to double its solar panels from last year
China is on track to double its solar panels from last year’s record / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China will add enough new solar power this year to nearly double last year’s record amount of installations as the country accelerates its clean energy drives.”
Hong Kong’s COVID curbs don’t apply to the men that bring home the bacon
Hong Kong officials escape quarantine that batters city’s reputation / FT (paywall)
“Senior Hong Kong officials sent on trips to promote the city’s merits to financial capitals were exempted on their return from undergoing mandatory hotel quarantine, which businesses blame for the exodus of talent from the territory.”
Hong Kong’s top finance officials skip hotel quarantine after travel / Bloomberg (paywall)
Xi wants stronger ties with debt-ridden Zambia
Xi says China ready to expand ties with Zambia / Reuters
“Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 told his Zambian counterpart in a telephone call on Tuesday that China was willing to strengthen and broaden bilateral ties with Zambia, according to a Chinese state television report.”
Beijing tightens up on leaked juvie records
China seeks to prevent sealed juvenile criminal records from being leaked / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s top authorities have issued guidelines to unify the country’s decade-old, scattered, vague rules on sealing juvenile criminal records to solve the recurrent problem of the leaking of such records which hinders offenders’ rehabilitation.”
Chinese actress fined for promoting weight loss candies
Chinese film starlet fined a million dollars for fat-loss ads / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese actress Jing Tian was slapped with a million-dollar fine for breaching the nation’s advertising law by touting candies as a weight-loss drug.”
Shanghai to ease lockdown
Shanghai to relax lockdown rules, allow businesses and transport to reopen / TechNode
“Shanghai authorities said on Monday that the city will relax its strict COVID-19 restrictions from June 1, officially ending a lockdown that has kept 25 million residents at home for about two months.”
Shanghai takes biggest steps toward reopening in two months / Bloomberg (paywall)
China cases drop below 100 as specter of COVID zero remains / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade / AP
Beijing unveils stimulus to boost economy
China faces a nearly $1 trillion funding gap. It will need more debt to fill it. / CNBC
China’s home sales slump persisted in may during lockdowns / Bloomberg (paywall)
China unveils car tax cut details in bid to boost spending / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s first residential REITs to be launched / Reuters
China’s economic downturn shows signs of easing / WSJ (paywall)
China fails to work out a plan to ease its economic malaise / FT (paywall)
Beijing unveils detailed stimulus plan to offset coronavirus damage / SCMP (paywall)
Disputes over disputed waters
Philippines complains of Chinese fishing ban and ‘harassment’ at sea / Reuters
“The Philippines on Tuesday said it had filed a diplomatic protest with China for unilaterally declaring a South China Sea fishing ban, and complained also of harassment and violations of its jurisdiction by Beijing’s coast guard.”
China criticizes Japan’s ‘selfish’ attempt to extend claim in Philippine Sea / SCMP (paywall)