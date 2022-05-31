News Briefing for Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Will Xi ever leave China? Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 first trip outside of mainland China in almost two and a half years will likely be cut short, or not happen at all if the nation’s ongoing battle with COVID flares up again.
- Xi was set to travel to Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China, though reports have swirled that officials may try to shorten his customary multi-day affair into a day trip on July 1, the anniversary date.
Bachelet, Beijing, and human rights: United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet ended her six-day trip to the country on Saturday. Here’s a roundup of what happened, though don’t expect much:
- Bachelet said in a statement (English, Chinese) that she had raised questions about China’s application of “counterterrorism and de-radicalization measures” but that her visit “was not an investigation.” She also urged Beijing to “rethink” its policies in Xinjiang.
- Beijing refuted U.S. criticisms of the visit, while calling on Bachelet to investigate mass shootings in the United States following the third-deadliest American school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, in “an apparent effort to shift the focus” from the allegations of abuses in Xinjiang.
- One Chinese diplomat said that Bachelet’s visit had “not only vindicated, but justified” Beijing’s Xinjiang policies.
- Germany, which has been one of the most outspoken critics of the visit, said that Bachelet’s trip “fell short of expectation” to provide a transparent assessment on the situation in Xinjiang.
- “Genocide scholars and rights advocates” are calling for Bachelet’s resignation.
- Talks to refresh Switzerland’s free trade agreements with China have stalled, as Bern takes a more critical view of Beijing’s human rights record.
Meanwhile, China and Russia blocked two moves at the UN Security Council, one to place tough new sanctions on North Korea over its intercontinental ballistic missile launches, and another to issue a statement of concern over the humanitarian situation in Myanmar.
A fatal police shooting is under investigation in Chongqing after a man was shot dead by a police officer after a domestic dispute.
Japan forms a China strategy unit: Japan’s Foreign Ministry has created an internal group to collect and analyze political, economic, and diplomatic intelligence in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a long-term assessment similar to Washington’s “China House” team.
Sky-high tensions in Taiwan: Taiwan deployed fighter jets to warn off 30 planes sent by China into its air defense zone, the second-largest incursion into Taiwan’s air space this year after Taipei signaled it planned to deepen security ties with the United States.
- However, Taiwan’s air force has now suspended flight training of new pilots on Tuesday after a trainer jet crashed, killing its pilot, the second fatal accident the air force has experienced in 2022 and renewing concerns over its aging military fleet.
- Meanwhile, Beijing “firmly opposes” a U.S. congresswoman’s visit to its Taiwan region and has “lodged stern representation” over Washington’s enactment of the one-China principle.
More stimulus coming: The State Council, China’s chief administrative government body, today released a set of 33 stimulus measures, including increasing loans for agriculture and SMEs, and expanding tax rebates. The Ministry of Finance today announced the halving of purchase taxes for cars priced up to 300,000 yuan ($45,012).
Shanghai to reopen on June 1: The city will ease restrictions on “low-risk” areas tomorrow, and implement 50 stimulus measures to juice the economy.
