Highlighted Links for Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China expands ESG reporting program toward global standards
China unveils ESG reporting program in bid to catch global peers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A new set of voluntary guidelines for Chinese companies to report environmental, social and governance metrics take effect Wednesday, offering a glimpse of what mandatory disclosures might eventually look like in the country.”
Electric car future: BYD buys up lithium
BYD to buy six lithium mines in Africa: report / TechNode
“Chinese automaker BYD plans to buy six lithium mines in Africa and is close to reaching a deal with respective parties, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported on Tuesday.” This deal increases production to at least 27.78 million new electric vehicles.
Douyin is making bank off of ecommerce
TikTok’s Chinese twin logs gangbuster growth in ecommerce / Caixin (paywall)
Douyin, the Chinese domestic sibling of TikTok, reported that the gross merchandise value (GMV), which measures the total value of goods sold over a certain period of time on a platform, from ecommerce transactions leapt 320% in 2021 as the number of customers on the platform rose 69%.
Tough job prospects for China’s fresh grads
China youth unemployment crisis leaves tens of millions jobless / Bloomberg (paywall)
“COVID lockdowns and the government campaign to rein in private tutoring and tech companies have made positions even harder to come by.”
China’s coronavirus lockdowns and slowing economy pushing job-hungry graduates overseas as poor students get left behind / SCMP (paywall)
From SupChina, May 4: China’s record-high number of college graduates are facing a huge challenge to find work.
HSBC goes big in China
HSBC plans $448 mln investment in Chinese business – Xinhua / Reuters
“HSBC plans to invest more than 3 billion yuan ($448 million) in its Chinese operations, Chief Executive Noel Quinn told state news agency Xinhua, saying he sees challenges for the economy but also opportunities for investments.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Earthquake in southwestern China leaves at least four people dead
At least four people dead in earthquake in southwestern China / AP
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Ya’an City, followed by another 4.5 quake in the area three minutes later. Fourteen people were injured and four people died, alongside the wreckage of several homes.
Four dead as twin quakes shake Chinese city, epicenter of deadly 2013 shock / SCMP (paywall)
Strong earthquake hits China’s Sichuan Province / Reuters
China wants one-third of its power to come from renewables in five-year plan
China says a third of electricity will come from renewables by 2025 / Reuters
“China will aim to ensure that its grids source about 33% of power from renewable sources by 2025, up from 28.8% in 2020, the state planning agency said on Wednesday in a new “five-year plan” for the renewable sector.”
Mass testing may become a permanent fixture in China
China plans for years of COVID-zero strategy with tests on every corner / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A network of tens of thousands of lab testing booths are being set up across the country’s largest and most economically vital cities, with the goal of having residents always just a 15 minute walk away from a swabbing point.”
Termites have taken over Shanghai
As lockdown lifts, Shanghai swarmed with termites / Caixin (paywall)
After Shanghai’s two-month lockdown, videos now circulate showing termites swarming the city’s several districts. Shanghai hotlines received 1,400 calls concerning pest control — an infestation triggered by reduced pest control measures during lockdown.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China bans Russian airlines using foreign planes
Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes / AP
“China has barred Russia’s airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace, the Russian news outlet RBK reported, after President Vladimir Putin threw the aircrafts’ ownership into doubt by allowing them to be re-registered in Russia to avoid seizure under sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.”
Hongkongers find limited hope in fleeing to Taiwan
Taiwan offered hope after they fled Hong Kong. Now, they’re leaving again. / Washington Post (paywall)
Some Hong Kong citizens have fled to Taiwan, in the hopes of escaping Beijing’s tightened control in their area. But Taiwan’s perceptions have changed: “If Hong Kong people equal Chinese citizens, then why do we want to let them come in?”
Has China’s Li Keqiang really come back?
Li Keqiang: China’s sidelined premier back in the limelight / Al Jazeera
Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 “has kept a low profile for most of his time in office, but his re-emergence could signal deeper political schisms.”
Tensions are high in the South Pacific
Chinese foreign minister’s Pacific tour continues in Vanuatu / AP
“China’s Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 arrived in Vanuatu on Wednesday for talks as he continued his regional island-hopping tour two days after failing to ink an ambitious deal with 10 South Pacific nations.”
India sees a second chance to pivot to the Indo-Pacific in new group that excludes China / CNBC
China denies stoking geopolitical battle with U.S. in Pacific / Bloomberg (paywall)
To draw Asia closer, U.S. tries an alternative to traditional trade pacts / WSJ (paywall)
Tonga discusses debt with China, Australia’s Wong to visit / Reuters
Nanjing Party boss ousted over fake economic data
Communist Party expels ex-Nanjing chief for faking economic data / Bloomberg (paywall)
Senior provincial official sacked for faking economic data / Caixin (paywall)
“A former deputy party chief of a wealthy Chinese province has been expelled from the Communist Party and removed from public office over allegations including bribery and data fabrication, the country’s top graft watchdog said Tuesday.”
U.S. and China defense officials plan to talk, despite difference in rank
U.S. warms to defense talks with China, dropping protocol dispute / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Aides to the U.S. defense secretary and China’s defense minister are discussing a potential meeting in Singapore, according to people familiar with the preparations, a sign the Biden administration is more focused on keeping both sides talking rather than worrying that the two leaders are far apart in relative rank.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Lying flat or tapping out?
Resisting the rat race: From China’s Buddhist youth to lying flat movement / What’s on Weibo
“Supporters of China’s ‘lying flat’ movement says it is a form of collective emotional catharsis, but state media suggest it goes against the Chinese Dream.”
‘It is like a vitamin’: Wave of mindfulness meditation reaches Chinese shores as working adults grapple with stressful lives and COVID-19 / SCMP (paywall)
China’s struggling movie theaters
China’s silver screens lose their luster as pandemic grinds on / Sixth Tone
“After years of disruption to theater operations and filmmaking, the country’s movie industry is nearing the brink.”
What happens to migrant workers who can’t work anymore?
Millions of China’s migrant workers find themselves shunned in old age / Caixin (paywall)