Links for Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
BIS appoints new Asia-Pacific chief
Bank of International Settlements names China’s Zhang Tao as Asia-Pacific head / Caixin (paywall)
“The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has appointed Zhāng Tāo 张涛, a former deputy chief at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to head its Asia-Pacific office, as the bank looks to further boost cooperation among central banks in the increasingly influential region.”
Will Hong Kong backtrack on its COVID reopening?
Next Hong Kong leader says city must work harder at COVID-19 / AP
“Hong Kong’s incoming chief executive, John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo) said Tuesday the city still has to work hard at controlling the coronavirus and boosting vaccination rates.”
Hong Kong backpedals on home quarantine as variants flare / Bloomberg (paywall)
China and Russia tout “real democracy”
China says it will work with Russia to promote ‘real democracy’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s top diplomat said Beijing will work with Moscow to promote ‘real democracy,’ reaffirming his country’s ties with Russia.”
U.S.-China dispute over tariffs
Yellen’s deputy highlights tariff advantages in China debate / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing says U.S. supply chain curbs sabotage China’s development / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese kidnapping victim rescued in gun battle with Philippine police
Philippine police say they killed 4 Chinese kidnap suspects / AP
“Philippine police killed four suspected Chinese kidnappers in a gun battle and rescued a Chinese man they had allegedly abducted in a central city, officials said Tuesday.”
Shanghai reopens
“Nong Ho, Shanghai!” Weibo is celebrating the ‘revival’ of Shanghai / What’s on Weibo
Shanghai retailers prepare for shopping spree as COVID restrictions ease / FT (paywall)
Shanghai emerges from COVID-19 lockdown, revels in the mundane / WSJ (paywall)
Shanghai reopening: commuters, shoppers and revelers return as China’s commercial hub cautiously restores life and work after lockdown / SCMP (paywall)
Shanghai’s modest post-lockdown ‘revenge spending’: beauty products, bubble tea / Reuters