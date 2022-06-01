News Briefing for Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
U.S. and Taiwan are strengthening ties: The United States will launch new trade and technology talks with Taiwan, in a move likely aimed at countering Beijing’s growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region, and just days after the Biden administration excluded the self-ruled island from its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).
- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth reiterated America’s support for Taiwan on Tuesday during her second visit in a year to the island nation, after the Chinese military flew 30 planes in the Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) for a “readiness patrol” to respond to “collusion” between Washington and Taipei.
China approved 47 new drugs last year: The State Food and Drug Administration approved 47 new drugs for the domestic market in 2021, including coronavirus vaccines, imported drugs, and pediatric treatments.
Manufacturing rebounded somewhat in May: The National Bureau of Statistics reported yesterday that China’s Manufacturing PMI Index in May was 49.6%, still slightly below the critical inflection point of 50%, but 2.2 percentage points higher month-on-month and an indication of overall improvement in the manufacturing industry.
No stopping NEVs: From January to April, China exported 245,000 new energy vehicles (NEVs), a year-on-year growth rate of 92%. Domestic NEV brands reported big sales numbers for May: Li Auto delivered 11,496 units, up 165.9% year-on-year; Leap Motor delivered 10,069 units, up over 200% year-on-year; and XPeng delivered 10,125 units, up 78% year-on-year.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).