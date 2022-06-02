Highlighted Links for Thursday, June 2, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Economists warn new era of low Chinese economic growth incoming
Politics is key to making money in China’s new era of low growth / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Longtime China watchers warn that sub-5% expansion or even lower may be the new norm, and corporate profits will rise at a more moderate pace than previous years. But investors who align with the Communist Party’s priorities — in areas like green energy, infrastructure and others — should prosper, they say.”
The end of the KOL era?
Why China’s influencers are losing their influence / The Information (paywall)
Chinese influencers or KOLs (key online influencers) “have hawked billions of dollars worth of goods on their live streams. Now some brands are beginning to shift their budgets away from internet celebrities to their own shopping channels due to soaring influencer fees, the rocky economy and a regulatory crackdown.”
Ant Group appoints independent directors amid stricter regulations
Ant Group names HKEX chair as new director amid tightening regulation / Caixin (paywall)
“Ant Group Co. Ltd., a Chinese fintech giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma [马云 Mǎ Yún], has named two new independent directors as part of a board reshuffle amid tightening regulatory scrutiny.”
China’s Ant names Hong Kong bourse boss as independent director in board reshuffle / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
No “lockdowns” here, COVID has been beaten
China trumpets COVID victory again in front-page editorial / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China declared victory over Shanghai’s coronavirus outbreak as the nation reported its fewest new cases in more than three months, vindicating Covid Zero in the eyes of Beijing despite the policy’s rising economic and social toll.”
China claims COVID victory in Shanghai despite recession risks / FT (paywall)
Shanghai reportedly bans media use of the term ‘lockdown’ as lockdown ends / Guardian
China COVID victory claim undermined by arrests, sudden closures / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shanghai workers cheer as COVID lockdown ends; No more bunking at the office / WSJ (paywall)
In Shanghai, lockdown blues make way for COVID testing gripes / Reuters
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases / AP
North China gas pipeline explodes, starts dangerous fire
Explosion at north China gas pipeline raises fresh safety worries / Caixin (paywall)
“A coalbed methane pipeline running across North China’s Shanxi and Central China’s Henan provinces has ruptured for the second time in three years, causing a fire that may take days to bring under control.”
China’s mRNA shot successful as booster, but carries more side effects
Chinese mRNA shot beat Sinovac as booster but caused more fevers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s homegrown mRNA vaccine stimulated the production of more protective antibodies than an inactivated shot when given as a booster, though it appeared to cause more side effects, according to [a] study released Tuesday.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Security laws snuff out Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil
Hong Kong’s Tiananmen candlelight vigil snuffed out / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A Hong Kong park that for decades hosted a candlelight vigil to remember China’s bloody 1989 Tiananmen crackdown will sit empty Saturday as a far-reaching security law crushes hopes of holding memorial events across the city.”
China’s Tiananmen Square demonstrations and crackdown / Reuters
How China makes African governments happy
The secrets of China’s economic statecraft in Africa / Diplomat
“Beijing has succeeded by responding to African governments’ precise needs, against a backdrop of lingering mistrust of the West.”
No word from Australian journalist detained for two years on security charges
Journalist detained in China denied calls, partner says / AP
“The Australian partner of a journalist who has been detained in China for nearly two years, [Chéng Lěi 成蕾], said Thursday she is being denied the chance to speak with her family and consular staff, and her health is declining due to a poor prison diet.”
Top Gun: Canada vs. China edition
Canada says Chinese warplanes harassed its patrol aircraft on N.Korea sanctions mission / Reuters
“Canada’s military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.”
Canada says China harassing its aircraft near North Korea / Al Jazeera
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Another push to make Chinese soccer competitive — will it work?
China set to launch new youth soccer league / Reuters
“China is set to launch a new national youth soccer league, the country’s soccer association (CFA) said, as the Asian nation looks to develop young talent and establish itself as a force in the global game.”
The Russian who fled to China
Blood brothers: the scarred history of China’s ethnic Russians / Sixth Tone
“During the early 20th century, thousands of Russian refugees fleeing war and revolution crossed the freezing Amur River into northeast China. Today, the community is still trying to reconcile its identity — and process its collective trauma.”
After lockdown, how will Shanghai coffee culture change?
Lukewarm over takeout, Shanghai boutique cafés await customers / Sixth Tone
Shanghai is home to thousands of boutique cafés; as the city reopens after lockdown, some café owners have expanded takeout options while others want their customers to dine in.