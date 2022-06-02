Links for Thursday, June 2, 2022
ByteDance wants to go back to India
TikTok parent ByteDance seeks India comeback through partnership: report / TechNode
“TikTok owner ByteDance is looking to re-enter the Indian market through a partnership with local company Hiranandani Group, nearly two years after being banned in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, Indian media outlet Economic Times reported on Wednesday.”
Food delivery bonanza for Meituan
Meituan sales beat after new business offsets China slowdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Meituan’s quarterly revenue grew 25%, after the Chinese food delivery titan withstood the economic fallout from coronavirus-related lockdowns in cities such as Shanghai.”
Insider trading and other dodgy doings
Former official and regulator sentenced to death by China for corruption / Reuters
Tóng Dàochí 童道驰, a former senior official of China’s southern Hainan Province and an ex-securities regulator, was sentenced to death for receiving bribes worth 274 million yuan ($41.07 million) between 2004 and 2020, and for insider trading.
Xiaomi-linked companies halt IPOs after Chinese regulator scrutiny / FT (paywall)
“Xiaomi-linked companies have faced increased scrutiny from China’s regulators, with some pausing planned initial public offerings after being questioned about their close relationship with the smartphone giant.”
From PetroChina to GreenChina?
China’s oil giant sees its future in hydrogen and clean energy / Bloomberg (paywall)
China National Petroleum Corp, parent of PetroChina and China’s biggest oil and gas producer “wants to shift half of its output to hydrogen, geothermal energy and clean power by 2050 amid the country’s move toward net-zero emissions.”
Solar manufacturers battle over efficient technology
Solar giants’ fates may hinge on a fight over 28 millimeters / Bloomberg (paywall)
Two of the world’s biggest solar manufacturers are battling over the ideal size for wafers, a key part used to harness the sun’s energy in making solar modules, and may determine which company has the edge in a $200 billion industry.
Volvo sales drop 28% in May during China’s lockdowns
Volvo cars reports 28% drop in May sales as China lockdowns weigh / Reuters
“Volvo Car Group’s May sales were down 28.3% from a year earlier, the Sweden-based automaker said on Thursday, as supply chain problems and lockdowns hampered production.”
China’s commerce ministry will protect its companies amid U.S. blacklist
China to take necessary measures to protect domestic firms from U.S. blacklist – Commerce Ministry / Reuters
“China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it will adopt necessary measures to protect the legitimate interests of Chinese companies after the U.S. said it was considering adding new Chinese firms to its blacklist over export sanction issues.”
China softens blow of U.S. sanctions on military companies / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Smartphone sales will drop this year
China to drag global smartphone market down this year, IDC says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s cooling economy is going to be the biggest drag on worldwide smartphone shipments this year, according to the latest IDC forecast, which points to a 3.5% global decline in 2022.”
Shanghai’s top prosecutor falls from grace amidst accusations of corruption
Shanghai’s top prosecutor investigated for graft / Caixin (paywall)
“Shanghai’s top prosecutor has been placed under investigation by the country’s graft busters, making him the latest high-ranking official to fall from grace amid a sweeping crackdown on corruption in law enforcement and the judiciary.”
COVID absurdities
Trending in China: One city’s punishments for dodging COVID tests raises internet’s ire / Caixin (paywall)
“The northeastern city of Siping has stopped punishing people for missing more than two mandatory citywide nucleic acid tests after the penalties, which included a 500 yuan ($75) fine and 10 days of administrative detention, were criticized online for lacking any sort of legal basis.”
Several Chinese universities withdraw from global education ranking lists in inward turn
China’s Renmin University shuns global rankings in inward turn / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The decision by Renmin University of China, one of the nation’s most prestigious schools, to reject global university rankings adds to signs that Chinese institutions of higher learning are turning inward.”
China warns New Zealand against squandering trade ties after U.S. and NZ leaders meet
China reminds New Zealand not to take positive brand for granted / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Beijing has reminded Wellington of New Zealand’s reliance on China as a trading partner, saying the South Pacific nation’s positive clean, green brand shouldn’t be ‘taken for granted.’”
China warns New Zealand against squandering trade ties / WSJ (paywall)
Pacific Island leaders call for regional meeting before signing proposed security and trade agreements
Pacific needs to meet on proposed China pact – Samoa PM / Reuters
“Pacific island leaders agree China’s plan for a sweeping trade and security pact needs to be discussed at a regional meeting before any decisions are made, Samoa’s leader said on Thursday.”
While China makes Pacific islands tour, US Coast Guard is already on patrol / CNN
Wang’s South Pacific tour didn’t go as well as planned…but that’s ok, he’ll be back / China Global South Project (paywall)
Beijing is not amused by U.S.-Taiwan initiative on trade
China ‘firmly’ opposes U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative / Reuters
“China ‘firmly’ opposes a new trade initiative between Taiwan and the United States, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, a plan the government in Taipei says is a recognition of the key position the island plays in global supply chains.”
China demands U.S. stop trade talks with Taiwan / AP
Beijing urges U.S. to cut military ties with Taiwan after defense chief Lloyd Austin’s remarks / SCMP (paywall)
How academic research influences China’s policy making
How academic research contributes to China’s decision-making / Pekingnology
Pekinnology translates a part of a book written by Jiāng Xiǎojuān 江小涓, a scholar turned Chinese official who served as the deputy director of the Research Office of the State Council and then the deputy secretary-general of the State Council, on her thoughts on the role of academic research in China’s policy making.
China’s carbon emissions dip, study reports
Carbon emissions dip, at least briefly, in China, study says / AP
China, the world’s top emitter of carbon dioxide, has seen a notable 1.4% dip in emissions in the first three months of the year compared with the previous year, the longest sustained drop in a decade. But it’s not clear how long the decline will continue.
EV startup needs cash, seeks Hong Kong IPO
Money-losing NEV-maker WM files for Hong Kong IPO / Caixin (paywall)
“Money-losing electric-vehicle startup WM Motor Holdings Ltd. has filed for a Hong Kong IPO to fuel its expansion, as a flood of cashed-up industry newcomers such as Baidu and Xiaomi intensify already fierce competition.”