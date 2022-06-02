News Briefing for Thursday, June 2, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Bye bye Kindle China: Jeff Bezos’s tech giant said it will stop supplying Kindle e-readers starting on Thursday and will shut its e-bookstore in China next year, adding to the list of Western technology companies that have retreated from the world’s largest consumer market.
China’s power utility, State Grid 国家电网, announced today that investment in the domestic power grid will reach a record 500 billion yuan ($74.78 billion) this year, including eight new ultra-high-voltage (UHV) projects and a batch of projects smaller than 500 kilovolts.
Car companies are space companies now: Earlier today, the Long March-2C carrier rocket successfully launched a group of nine commercial satellites owned by GeeSpace 时空道宇, a subsidiary of domestic car manufacturer Geely 吉利. The satellites will be used to research technologies such as autonomous cars and car/phone/satellite interaction.
Yet more stimulus: The People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange held a press conference this morning to discuss financial policies to stabilize the economy, including long-term financing for SMEs and foreign investment in China’s bond markets. At its own press conference, the Ministry of Finance today announced eight measures to boost investment and consumption.
China in the Global South: Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 is in Papua New Guinea for the second-to-last stop of his eight-country tour in the South Pacific, while the United States and Japan held a virtual talk on Southeast Asian affairs in a bid to counter China’s dominance in ASEAN — just one week after Biden unveiled his Indo-Pacific strategy in Tokyo.
- Meanwhile, Dài Bīng 戴兵, China’s number two diplomat at the United Nations, urged the Security Council to condemn the torrent of violence threatening to destabilize the DR Congo.
