be/longing: Asian Americans Now
In celebration of that and in recognition of the many achievements of our community, The Serica Initiative is delighted to share that our five-part digital series be/longing: Asian American Now, co-produced with PBS’s flagship station in New York, is now available.
As President Biden noted in his recognition of AANHPI Heritage Month, Asian Americans, Native Hawaiian nad Pacific Islanders have long played an essential role in writing the American story.
In celebration of that and in recognition of the many achievements of our community, The Serica Initiative is delighted to share that our five-part digital series be/longing: Asian American Now, co-produced with PBS’s flagship station in New York, is now available!
During the pandemic, misinformation about the coronavirus contributed to an alarming spike in racial violence against Asian Americans. The pandemic became an excuse for anti-Asian xenophobia, drawing attention to a painful reality: In this country, Asian Americans — even when born and raised here — often are viewed and treated as perpetual outsiders.
“be/longing: Asian Americans Now” profiles Asian American trailblazers from across the country in five stories of belonging and exclusion; resilience and hope; and solidarity in the face of hate. The first episode, featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen, premiered on May 24 on pbs.com/exploringhate.
Look out for appearances by other luminary artists, innovators, and activists, including the inimitable George Takei.
New episodes will drop every Tuesday from now until June 21st.
To stay updated on Serica’s film projects, please visit: https://supchina.com/serica-initiative/.