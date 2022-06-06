Editor’s Note for Monday, June 6, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

Some Hongkongers tried to commemorate June 4 over the weekend, in tiny, almost private protests. We just published a report from Victoria Park and environs by Trevor Tong that gives a sense of the melancholy mood in Hong Kong.

Wonders never cease: Niall Ferguson, a pugnacious Scottish historian — much loved by Republican Americans who generally prefer bombing or exploitative trade deals as a means of dealing with the non-Western world — has published an article urging Joe Biden to take a dovish policy on China.

Meanwhile, I have to agree with this piece by former top China guy at the CIA, Christopher Johnson: Rumors that Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 is losing his grip on power are greatly exaggerated.

The Sinologia Conference is a student-organized symposium supported by SupChina, featuring papers by five young scholars working in political science or applied history, a keynote by Cheng Li of the Brookings Institute, and Sinica Podcast host Kaiser Kuo as discussant. Click here to participate on June 10.

China sent three astronauts to its space station yesterday, and so our word of the day is:

The beginning of permanent Chinese habitation in space.

中国人在太空中永久居住的开始

zhōngguó rén zài tàikōng zhōng yǒngjiǔ jūzhù de kāishǐ

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

