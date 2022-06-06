Highlighted Links for Monday, June 6, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
ByteDance wants to get back into India
TikTok parent ByteDance seeks India comeback through partnership: report / TechNode
“TikTok owner ByteDance is looking to re-enter the Indian market through a partnership with local company Hiranandani Group, nearly two years after being banned in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, Indian media outlet Economic Times reported on Wednesday.”
Big banks and big layoffs in Hong Kong
Two China investment banks to cut Hong Kong staff by 30%, report says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Two Chinese investment banks plan to lay off about 30% of their Hong Kong staff this year, Sing Tao Daily reported.”
Artificial intelligence is the hot new career choice
What’s the most searched major in China? / China AI newsletter
“Why parents are looking up AI majors in the college entrance exam process.”
International schools battered by regulatory crackdown and strict COVID rules
China’s international school sector threatened by COVID and crackdown / FT (paywall)
“The closure is a symptom of broader woes in China’s private international education sector, which has been hit hard by a regulatory crackdown and by tough anti-coronavirus policies that have prompted an exodus of foreign teachers.”
New rules for schools in Shanghai, added pressure for students / Sixth Tone
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Beijing eases COVID measures after monthlong partial lockdown
Beijing relaxes Covid measures as fears of another outbreak linger. / NYT (paywall)
“The Chinese capital relaxed pandemic rules at midnight on Monday, including a ban on dining in, after a partial lockdown that lasted more than a month.”
Beijing to allow indoor dining, further easing COVID curbs / Reuters
Beijing opens up restaurants, cinemas as China eases curbs / Bloomberg (paywall)
Wasting wind energy
China’s renewable energy fleet is growing too fast for its grid / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Nearly 12% of power generated by wind turbines in Inner Mongolia this year has been wasted because the grid couldn’t take it, along with 10% of solar power in Qinghai, Economic Information Daily reported, citing government data.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Top Gun summer: Australia and Canada vs. China
Australia says China threatened plane over South China Sea / AP
“Australia on Sunday said a Chinese fighter jet carried out dangerous maneuvers threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea and forcing it to return to the base.”
Chinese fighter jet intercepted surveillance craft in May, Australia says / Reuters
China accuses Canadian military of ‘provocations’ near N Korea / Al Jazeera
“Canada had previously accused China of harassing its pilots during patrols to monitor UN sanctions on North Korea.”
Trudeau accuses China of ‘extremely troubling’ harassment of Canadian jets / Washington Post (paywall)
Flavor of the day: Vanilla with a side of Tankman
Chinese influencer’s ice-cream pitch inadvertently introduces fans to Tiananmen Square Massacre / WSJ (paywall)
“One of China’s biggest online influencers stepped on a political land mine while promoting an ice-cream product on Friday. In the process, he set off a wave of curiosity about the government’s bloody 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters among hordes of fans too young to remember it.”
Top China livestreamer goes offline before Tiananmen anniversary / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing cracks down in Hong Kong, Taiwan takes up torch of remembering Tiananmen
Hong Kong police quash vigil to mark Tiananmen Square Massacre / WSJ (paywall)
“Hong Kong police blanketed a busy shopping district late Saturday and stopped people entering a park that traditionally held a mass candlelight vigil on the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, a memorial event that is now banned.”
Mourning Tiananmen’s victims, and the Hong Kong that was / NYT (paywall)
Hong Kong authorities snuff out Tiananmen Square commemorations / FT (paywall)
Tiananmen vigils gain prominence in Taiwan as Chinese threat looms / Washington Post (paywall)
Hundreds gather to mark Tiananmen anniversary in Taiwan / Reuters
China ready to launch newest and most advanced aircraft carrier
China nears launch of advanced aircraft carrier, satellite images show / WSJ (paywall)
“China is poised to launch its newest, most advanced aircraft carrier, in a major step that will enable its navy to expand its military operations on the high seas.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A Guangxi county cracks down on China’s most authoritative dictionary
A Guangxi county removes Xinhua dictionary over ‘vulgar’ content / Sixth Tone
“A county in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has withdrawn the country’s most authoritative Chinese language dictionary as local authorities initiated a campaign to “purify the reading environment for minors.”
A night at the opera: Shanghai’s resurging musical theater scene
Shanghai’s musical theater scene sputters back to life / Sixth Tone
“On a May 20 livestream, the theater and production company Shanghai Culture Square shared its event calendar for 2022. Announced at the tail end of the city’s two-month lockdown, the slate featured 13 Chinese-language plays and four widely acclaimed musicals including ‘Stable Happiness’ and ‘Orphan Zhao,’ and signaled a kind of dogged optimism.”
It takes a village to raise a child
How China’s ‘mom groups’ share the work of parenting / Sixth Tone
“Since the collapse of the work unit system in the 1990s, the cost of raising a child has risen, even as public childcare resources have dried up and rapid urbanization has separated families from their extended family and social networks. The sense of community between neighbors faded, and with it, the notion that everyone bore responsibility for looking after ‘our’ kids.”