Links for Monday, June 6, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Golden days of China’s property billionaires are over
Property tycoons lose $65 billion after China curbs excesses / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The golden days are over,” said Craig Botham, chief China economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics Ltd. “Property can’t be the engine for economic growth or wealth accumulation. It’s in the past.”
State-owned firm plows $180 million into local private developer / Caixin (paywall)
Long road to recovery ahead for China’s service sector
China May services activity contracts for third straight month / Reuters
“China’s services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighboring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday.”
China’s services activity shrinks a little less severely, Caixin PMI shows / Caixin (paywall)
Airbnb passes torch to rival platforms as it prepares to leave China
Airbnb sends hosts to rival platforms ahead of China retreat / TechNode
“Airbnb will facilitate the migration of Chinese hosts to several rival platforms before its withdrawal from the Chinese market, according to a statement the company released on Friday.”
Airbnb to facilitate shift of host data to rivals ahead of China shutdown / Reuters
Airbnb lets users export listings to rivals as it checks out of China / Caixin (paywall)
Corporate espionage in the semiconductor industry
Engineer who fled charges of stealing chip technology in U.S. now thrives in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is the world’s largest market for semiconductors. Its electronics factories and growing middle class are vital consumers of chips. Semiconductor companies have struggled for years to balance access to China against concerns the country is seeking to pilfer their intellectual property and overtake them.”
Chinese smartphone giants to set up K-12 school in Dongguan
Oppo, Vivo to build a K-12 school in southern China / TechNode
“Chinese smartphone brands Oppo and Vivo have joined with education brand Okii — all three brands of which are owned by the parent company, BBK Electronics — to build a K-12 school in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan.”
Jack Ma’s Ant in Singapore
Ant unveils Singapore digital bank in Southeast Asian push / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds.”
Chinese tech giants report another quarter of lackluster growth
Tech headwinds could be especially bad for Chinese companies / Bloomberg (paywall)
“On recent calls with investors, many tech executives (Tencent’s included) warned about even weaker ad sales and consumer spending for the current quarter, because of the quarantining of Shanghai that just concluded this week after a chaotic two months.”
China pushes RCEP to counter new U.S. Indo-Pacific economic strategies
Left out of the Indo-Pacific deal, China pushes toward the world’s largest trade deal / CNBC
“Amid the fanfare of U.S. President Joe Biden’s new Indo-Pacific strategy, China flew under the radar and hosted a high-level discussion on RCEP, the world’s largest trade pact.”
Papua New Guinea PM warns opposition not to ‘play politics’ with China visit / Reuters
China ambassador, New Zealand foreign minister discuss relationship / Reuters
China and Australia’s dueling Pacific tours make final stops / Bloomberg (paywall)
John Lee administration picks next justice minister for Hong Kong
Former Hong Kong Bar Association chairman tipped to become justice minister in John Lee’s governing team, with incumbent Teresa Cheng on the way out / SCMP (paywall)
“A former head of the Hong Kong Bar Association has emerged as the latest front runner likely to become the city’s next justice minister after Chief Executive-elect John Lee Ka-chiu [李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo] discussed the formation of his governing team with state leaders last week.”
Forced labor in Xinjiang becomes central issue amidst cooling U.S.-China relations
The dispute over forced labor is redefining the entire U.S.-China relationship / Bloomberg (paywall)
“To much of the world, the name ‘Xinjiang’ has become synonymous with human-rights abuses after China’s push to assimilate mostly Muslim ethnic minority Uyghurs sparked an international outcry.”
How China juggles zero COVID and economic revitalization
Beijing sticks to Xi’s COVID-19 stance while endorsing Premier as economic fixer / WSJ (paywall)
“As China tries to bounce back from costly COVID-19 lockdowns, a two-track approach is emerging in Beijing: sticking to President Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 stance on strictly controlling COVID-19 while giving his No. 2, Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强, the task of fixing the economy.”
All the power is in Xi’s hands
‘All the power is in his hands’: why Xi Jinping remains supreme / FT (paywall)
“Four weeks after President Xi Jinping promised to win the ‘battle to defend Shanghai’ against what he has called a ‘devil’ virus, millions of people streamed out of their homes and returned to their workplaces on Wednesday. The latest victory in China’s long war against Covid-19 could be temporary.”
New No. 2 propaganda chief
With China’s big political reshuffle looming, new No 2 propaganda chief is appointed from Party academy / SCMP (paywall)
Lǐ Shūlěi 李书磊, “the top ranked vice-president in the Communist Party’s academy, has been appointed the No 2 propaganda chief of the party.”
U.S. in trade talks with Taiwan, reasserts it does not support independence
U.S. updates Taiwan fact sheet again to say it does not support independence / Reuters
“The U.S. State Department has updated its fact sheet on Taiwan again, to reinstate a line about not supporting formal independence for the Chinese-claimed, democratically governed island.”
U.S.-Taiwan trade talks could outpace Indo-Pacific effort, USTR official says / Reuters
U.S. considers lifting tariffs on Chinese goods to combat inflation
U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation / Reuters
Lifting tariffs on goods may make sense, U.S. Commerce chief says / Bloomberg (paywall)
What China stands to gain and lose from Russia’s war in Ukraine
Beijing chafes at Moscow’s requests for support, Chinese officials say / Washington Post (paywall)
“Russian officials have raised increasingly frustrated requests for greater support during discussions with Beijing in recent weeks, calling on China to live up to its affirmation of a “no limits” partnership made weeks before the war in Ukraine began.”
China’s new vassal: Vladimir Putin / Politico
Ex-securities regulator and senior official given suspended death sentence for bribery
Chinese ex-securities regulator handed suspended death sentence / FT (paywall)
China sentences ex-city Party chief to death with reprieve / Bloomberg (paywall)
Peacekeeping in Africa
June date set for China-sponsored Horn of Africa peace conference / SCMP (paywall)
“China will convene a peace conference in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa later this month as it seeks to broker an end to the decades-long conflicts in the Horn of Africa.”
China puts its military to the test in African peacekeeping roles / SCMP (paywall)
The delicate balance between land development and farmland preservation
Balancing China’s development with need for food production / Caixin (paywall)
“Their mission was to negotiate a deal that would enable the Shaoxing authorities to sell developers the right to build on land that would otherwise be reserved for farmland preservation.”
Trouble for Elon Musk
Buffett-backed BYD jumps ahead of Tesla in battery metal push / Bloomberg (paywall)
BYD “is once again the largest shipper of electric vehicles in the world’s top market, after rivals including Tesla Inc. were disrupted by Shanghai’s lockdown.”
China’s hold over Tesla raises questions about Musk’s bid for Twitter / Washington Post (paywall)
“By dominating the supply of multiple components critical to the fortunes of Tesla, the Chinese government holds so much leverage over chief executive Elon Musk’s wealth that his planned acquisition of Twitter should concern national security leaders, a dozen current and former officials involved in reviewing foreign investments told The Washington Post.”
Beaten at his own game: Chinese UFC fans cheer for opposing Russian fighter
Why Chinese UFC fans are supporting a Russian over China’s own stars / Sixth Tone
Hongkongers in the U.K.
‘Wherever I am is Hong Kong’: Migrants build a new life in the U.K. / NYT (paywall)
“From bustling cities like Birmingham in the Midlands to vibrant towns like Kingston, south of London, tens of thousands of people from Hong Kong have spent the past year searching for jobs and new homes.”
The infuriating bureaucracy behind Shanghai’s nucleic acid COVID tests
Complaints pour in about Shanghai’s ‘normalized’ nucleic acid tests / What’s on Weibo
“One of the COVID rules in place is that all people accessing public transport, visiting markets, malls, parks, etc., need to show a negative nucleic acid (PCR) test result no older than 72 hours. For those who have returned to work, this means they have to do some 15 tests per month.”
Livestreaming your McDonald’s trip
How to buy a chicken sandwich in Shenzhen / Rest of World
“By combining social media and infomercial sales tactics, livestream retail has grown into a $100 billion industry in China during the pandemic. On shopping and social apps, fast-talking hosts pitch their sales around the clock, while buyers interact with them and place orders with a few taps on their phones.”
Space station news!
Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear / Reuters
China launches mission to complete space station assembly / AP
China’s plans to go to the Moon, Mars and beyond / BBC
China sends crewed mission to complete Tiangong space station / Al Jazeera
China to launch 3 astronauts Sunday to build new space station / Bloomberg (paywall)