News Briefing for Monday, June 6, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China sent three astronauts to its Tiangong space station on a six-month long mission. Tiangong is on track to be completed by the year-end, a significant milestone in China’s three-decade-long crewed space program and the start of permanent Chinese habitation in space.
Will Beijing’s probe on Didi come to an end? China is wrapping up a yearlong investigation into Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi, the Wall Street Journal reports, with plans to lift a ban on adding new users and restore the company’s mobile app back onto domestic app stores.
- Shares of Didi surged more than 50% in premarket trade today upon news of the report.
A long weekend of travel: According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday (June 3–5), a total of 79.61 million domestic tourist trips were made across the country, a year-on-year decrease of 10.7% but not far off the levels registered in 2019. Online travel giant Ctrip has reported that total bookings for June 3–5 increased by more than 30% compared with the Tomb-Sweeping Festival in early April.
But many of the tourists must have driven their own cars: The Ministry of Transport has reported that a total of 73.36 million passengers were transported in China by air, rail, road, and water over June 3–5, a decrease of 40.3% year-on-year.
The electric grid is expanding: Following its announcement last week of record-high investments to come this year, State Grid, China’s power utility, has awarded new projects to Wisdom Electric (643 million yuan/$96.50 million), Zhejiang Wellsun (452 million yuan/$67.84 million), and Wiscom System (46.42 million yuan/$6.98 million).
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).