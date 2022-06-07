Editor’s Note for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

Our word of the day is: Combat maritime crimes (打击海上犯罪 dǎjí hǎishàng fànzuì). See our top story for details.

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

China and Cambodia deny U.S. report of Chinese military presence at joint port project

Nadya Yeh
Society & Culture

When in Shanghai…

Neocha

Beijing wants a million new SMEs

Barry van Wyk

June 4 in Hong Kong: A suppressed city fights for its memory of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown

Trevor Tong

High-speed train accident kills one, injures eight in Guizhou Province

Nadya Yeh

Are Uyghurs different from Ukrainians? — Q&A with Rayhan Asat

Jeremy Goldkorn