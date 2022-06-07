Highlighted Links for Tuesday, June 7, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Starbucks is mired in another scandal in China, again
U.S. coffee giant Starbucks faces more backlash in China over expired products / SCMP (paywall)
“American coffee giant Starbucks has sparked backlash online after an outlet in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou was fined for selling expired coffee, the latest controversy for the company in its biggest market outside the United States.”
China snubs its gaming giants, and foreign games
China’s regulators exclude Tencent, NetEase as they approve 60 online game titles in June / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s regulator granted publishing licenses to 60 online games on Tuesday, in the biggest mass approval of titles for computers and smartphones since July 2021 in the country’s $49 billion market for online entertainment.”
China issues 60 new video game licenses, none for Tencent or NetEase / Reuters
Hong Kong is still too expensive
Hong Kong remains world’s most expensive city for expats for third straight year, city becoming ‘less attractive’ than regional rivals / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong has retained its title as the world’s most expensive city for expatriates to live in for the third year running, with the firm behind the rankings saying the city’s high cost of living combined with tough coronavirus policies have pushed foreign workers to choose Singapore and Dubai instead.”
Is China still making risky overseas bets?
New mining project in Eritrea proves again China willing to invest where others dare not / China Global South Project (paywall)
“A new half a billion-dollar mining project in Eritrea reaffirms China’s reputation for investing in countries that others find too risky.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Are China’s COVID cases blowing in from North Korea?
China fears wind is blowing COVID virus in from North Korea / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Officials in a Chinese city on the border with North Korea say they can’t figure out where persistent new COVID-19 infections are coming from — and suspect the wind blowing in from their secretive neighbor.”
A cup of tea a day keeps the sleeping medication away
Habitual tea drinking may reduce the effects of chronic insomnia, study finds / SCMP (paywall)
“In the study published in peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications on Monday, researchers from Westlake University in China found that habitual tea drinking was linked to a lower risk of disorders related to the gut flora — the tiny organisms that live in our digestive tracts — and bile acids from the liver.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
The Ring of Fire heats up again as world powers focus on the Pacific
Pacific Islands Forum mend rift as super powers focus on region / Reuters
“Six Pacific Islands Forum nations agreed on Tuesday on how to overcome a major rift and proposed reforms to the region’s major diplomatic group, which they said would strengthen solidarity and bolster them against internal and external pressures.”
New Zealand PM to visit Australian counterpart in Sydney / AP
A fault line in the Pacific / Foreign Affairs
Top Gun summer: Australia, Canada, and China bicker over jets
China warns Australia of serious consequences over jet encounter / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s Defense Ministry has told Australia to stop ‘provocations’ or face ‘serious consequences,’ denying Canberra’s allegations that a Chinese jet intercepted a surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea.”
Australia military plane in South China Sea threatens sovereignty, China says / Reuters
Trudeau scorns China’s response to North Korea patrol flights / Bloomberg (paywall)
China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters / AP
China says Australia military planes in S China Sea are a threat / Al Jazeera
China accuses Canadian military of ‘provocations’ near N Korea / Al Jazeera
Hong Kong reels in more national security arrests
Police arrest six on banned Tiananmen massacre anniversary in Hong Kong / Radio Free Asia
“Police in Hong Kong have arrested six people on public order offenses around the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre near Victoria Park, commemoration of which has been banned under a draconian national security law for the third year in a row.”
Hong Kong activists face life terms as security trial proceeds / Al Jazeera
National security: 2 more Hong Kong democrats see case transferred to High Court, where max penalty is life in prison / HKFP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Art imitates life: Artists reflect on Shanghai lockdowns
Animal abuse and endless COVID tests: Chinese artist documents the ‘absurdities and violence’ of Shanghai’s lockdown / Art Newspaper
“While most Shanghai-based artists have waxed introspective during the hard Covid-19 lockdown that has suspended the city of 26 million inhabitants since 1 April, artist Gao Jie has, since day 18, been documenting in simple, expressive drawings the period’s daily absurdities and indignities.”
Audiovisual artists’ new project breaks the silence of Shanghai lockdown / Radii China
Student exams are even more stressful under COVID
Hundreds of Chinese students take ‘gaokao’ from quarantine sites / Sixth Tone
“More than 800 students across the country were scheduled to sit the exam in quarantine hotels or other temporary quarantine sites, according to the Ministry of Education.”
Grueling gaokao exams put China’s ‘epidemic generation’ to the test / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
China’s university entrance exams are already stressful. Now add COVID. / Washington Post (paywall)
China tries to keep COVID out of its grueling college entrance exams / NYT (paywall)
Kids banned from getting tattoos
No tattoos for minors, Chinese authorities say / Sixth Tone
“The minor protection department of the State Council, China’s Cabinet, said that “any enterprise, organization and individuals” should be barred from providing inking services, according to a working guideline published Monday.”