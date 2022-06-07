Links for Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Winning people’s hearts, one rocket launch at a time
Liu Yang, the first Chinese woman in space, wins netizens hearts again / Radii China
“Seconds before entering Shenzhou 14, [Liú Yáng 刘洋] posed for the press, using her fingers to form a heart shape. The cute picture of Liu has melted netizens’ hearts.”
Lithuania urges other EU countries to follow its stand against China
Lithuania minister urges EU countries to leave China’s ’17+1′ bloc / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Gabrielius Landsbergis told Nikkei Asia in an interview on Tuesday in Tokyo that the framework, which Beijing values as a cornerstone of its Belt and Road Initiative influence in the region, has not been beneficial for its members. Lithuania left the bloc in May 2021.”
Feminism and assisted reproductive rights for single women in China
Court ruling triggers debate on assisted reproductive rights of single women / Caixin (paywall)
“A recent court ruling in favor of a widow who sued a hospital for refusing to perform a frozen embryo transfer has reignited debate in China over whether it’s legally and ethically acceptable for a single woman to have children with assisted reproductive technology.”
Biden’s business vs. blacklist problem
Biden move on China investment blacklist draws fire in Washington / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“U.S. politicians have expressed outrage about a Biden administration move to quietly tell American investors they can hold on to shares of Chinese companies on an investment blacklist for military links, as reported by Nikkei Asia.”
U.S. gave investors ‘green light’ on blacklisted Chinese companies / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Tencent and Alibaba merger in the trucking industry
Tencent-backed firm G7 merges with Alibaba-backed E6 / Bloomberg (paywall)
“G7 Connect, a fleet management company backed by Tencent, has agreed to merge with its smaller competitor E6, which counts a unit of Alibaba as an investor, bringing the two Chinese platform giants together as shareholders in the combined firm.”
Tencent-backed firm G7 merges with Alibaba-backed E6 / Caixin (paywall)
Guangzhou’s new robotic meals on wheels
Chinese COVID lockdowns prove a big break for delivery robots / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“On China’s Guangzhou International Biotech Island, a hub of companies on less than 2 sq. km of land, eateries are hard to find. But with a wave of the hand, workers can stop one of the driverless food trucks that deliver meals twice a day.”
Senior economist calls on China to seize TSMC if sanctions increase
Top economist urges China to seize TSMC if U.S. ramps up sanctions / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A senior Chinese economist at a government-run research group called on authorities to seize TSMC if the U.S. hits China with sanctions on par with those leveled against Russia.”
Zhengzhou emergency dispatcher sacked over mishandling sick student’s call
Trending in China: ambulance dispatcher sacked over sick student’s death / Caixin (paywall)
“Public outcry followed a father’s accusation posted on social media on June 3 saying that his daughter died when an ambulance dispatcher in the central city of Zhengzhou caused a delay in treatment. The 20-year-old college student died of a brain hemorrhage on May 30. Local authorities announced Monday that the ambulance dispatcher had been fired.”
China, Kazakhstan discuss expansion of business and trade cooperation
China says it’s ready to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is willing to strengthen its strategic cooperation with Kazakhstan, expand areas of collaboration and develop a new batch of projects for mutual benefit, foreign minister Wang Yi said during his visit to the central Asian country.”
China calls for mutual trust with Japan as tensions rise over Taiwan
China’s top diplomat says new, old China-Japan problems intertwined / Reuters
“A foreign ministry statement said Yang Jiechi, who spoke with Japanese national security chief Takeo Akiba on the phone, said both nations should ‘grasp the right direction, uphold win-win cooperation, focus on the long term, enhance security and build mutual trust.’”
Japan and China ‘must think long term to improve ties’ as frictions rise over Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
The money well has run dry for Sri Lanka, China shifts focus to Southeast Asia
China shifting focus to Southeast Asia, Sri Lanka president says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Sri Lanka needs $5 billion, help from China for essentials / Reuters
“China appears to be shifting its strategic focus toward Southeast Asia and Africa, Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said, noting that South Asian countries in financial trouble aren’t getting the same attention from Beijing as before.”
An EV charger that takes and gives power
NIO to introduce two-way charging for EVs starting in July / TechNode
“Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO on Monday released a 220-volt bidirectional home charger, which can both pull power from the grid to charge vehicle batteries and return power to its sources.”
Ice cream steeped in liquor
China’s fiery Moutai sweetens up with baijiu-infused ice cream / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s leading producer of baijiu is looking to win new, younger fans for the traditional liquor by infusing it into ice cream.”
Promising metal securities or another gamble at the casino?
Another promising sign for lithium: Rising leveraged bets on miners / Caixin (paywall)
“Investors have been buying up shares of Chinese mainland-listed lithium miners with borrowed money over the past two weeks, with Tianqi Lithium topping a recent list of domestic stocks that have received the highest amount of leveraged bets.”
Foiled again!
Chinese traders find aluminum stocks they financed may not exist / Bloomberg (paywall)
Traders in China rush to check metal stocks on pledging concerns / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Several Chinese traders are complaining that they were duped into providing loans against artificially inflated aluminum stockpiles, less than a decade after the market was roiled by a similar scandal on a much bigger scale.”
Beijing shoots for the first solar power plant in space
China plans to start building first-ever solar power plant in space by 2028 / SCMP (paywall)
“China plans to launch an ambitious space solar power plant programme in 2028, two years ahead of the original schedule, according to scientists involved in the project.”
Love rivals and long giraffe necks
Why do giraffes have long necks? It could have been to fight for mates / SCMP (paywall)
“Giraffes may have evolved long necks to fight with rival males for mates, according to an analysis of fossils from an early ancestor of the mammal dating back 17 million years.”
An optimistic wheat harvest
China harvests half of wheat crop with favorable weather ahead / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s farmers are making progress on government orders to bolster food security by ensuring this season’s wheat harvest goes smoothly. The country gathered 55% of its winter wheat crop as of June 6, passing the 50% mark two days earlier than last year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement late Monday.
Beijing isn’t backing down from coal, despite its green ambitions
China’s energy nationalism means coal is sticking around / Foreign Policy
“China is touting its renewable energy investments and has vowed to “accelerate the pace of coal reduction” in coming years. Yet in practice the country continues doubling down on coal on the back of blackouts, energy security fears, great-power competition, and Europe’s biggest land war in nearly 80 years.”
Righting ancient wrongs in Jincun Village
National Treasure: Under a village, China hunts for lost history / Sixth Tone
“A century after tomb raiders picked Jincun clean, an official survey looks to set the record straight.”
Xinjiang info wars
The U.S.-China rift deepens with forced labor dispute at its heart / Bloomberg (paywall)
China and U.S. locked in new infowar after Chinese social media claims American manipulation over Xinjiang / SCMP (paywall)