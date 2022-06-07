News Briefing for Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
The U.S. and China are locked in another information war over Xinjiang, after a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said that China should “stop attributing false statements to U.S. officials or taking other actions that might subject our diplomats to harassment.” The comment was in reaction to a Chinese social media post that claimed that American officials in Guangzhou downplayed allegations of human rights abuses.
- Meanwhile, a motion supported by four of the biggest parties in the European Parliament to designate the accusations human rights abuses against Uygurs and other ethnic Muslims in Xinjiang as “genocide” is being pushed in a resolution next week.
- See also the Q&A with Uyghur human rights lawyer Rayan Asat we published yesterday.
Video and gaming company Bilibili started slashing jobs in a round of layoffs in mid-May, affecting 20% of staff, Caixin reports.
Beijing hands out cash for national security tips: Chinese citizens can get rewarded more than 100,000 yuan ($15,000) for tip-offs on national security breaches, under new measures aimed at tackling intensifying threats from foreign spies and other hostile forces.
Didi leads rally of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks: Following a report (citing unnamed sources) by the Wall Street Journal that Beijing’s cybersecurity probe into ride-hailing app Didi is coming to an end, the company’s New York–listed shares yesterday rose by over 50% in premarket trading. The stock lost about half of its gains today. Shares of the other two companies mentioned in the WSJ report, logistics platform Full Truck Alliance and recruitment platform Kanzhun, displayed similar movements.
Soaring lithium profits: Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group, a producer of lithium salts used for batteries and other industries, yesterday released a performance forecast for the first half of the year, expecting net profits of up to 2.37 billion yuan ($355.71 million), a year-on-year increase of up to 618.52%.
Bancassurance boom: According to the Insurance Association of China, in 2021, insurance products distributed via banks generated $1.19 trillion yuan ($180.24 billion) in revenue from premiums, a year-on-year growth rate of 18.63%, and the fourth consecutive year of growth.
Huge new dairy farm: Yesterday, Bright Dairy & Food announced that one of its subsidiaries has made an investment of 2.49 billion yuan ($374.76 million) to develop a new farm in Anhui Province, which is expected to have 47,500 cows with a total annual output of 295,900 tons of milk.
