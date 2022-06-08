Editor’s Note for Wednesday, June 8, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
We have a new piece today by veteran China journalist and former Bloomberg BusinessWeek bureau chief for China Dexter Tiff Roberts on how we should think about China’s economic statistics. See below for a blurb on it, or just click through to our website to read the whole thing.
My favorite Shanghai pandemic commentary in English has come from Twitter user “Mark Mi Duck Hunter,” who describes himself as a “Lifelong outdoorsman and Avid waterfowler,” and “former Republican still a conservative and supporter of #2A.” Despite that description, he appears to have lived in Shanghai for many years, doing some kind of business. He just tweeted:
Well that was a scary way to be woken at 2:40 a.m. Loud pounding at the door and met by 3 white-suited CDC workers conducting a PCR test. Apparently someone in the building was a close contact. We’re all now locked down, I think 4 days. If anyone is + then 14 days. Freedom was short.
Our word of the day is Darth Vader (達斯·維達 dásī wéidá). See our News Briefing section below for context and link.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief