Highlighted Links for Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
BYD set to supply batteries to rival Tesla
Shares of Chinese EV maker BYD jump after exec says company is set to supply batteries to Tesla / CNBC
“Shares of electric vehicle maker BYD jumped on Wednesday after a senior executive said during an interview with Chinese state media that the company is set to supply batteries to Tesla ‘very soon.’”
Didi wants to get into electric cars
Didi pursues EV stake as it aims to emerge from regulatory shadows / Reuters
“China’s Didi is in talks with state-backed Sinomach Automobile to buy a third of its electric-vehicle unit, two sources said, signaling the ride-hailer’s regulatory troubles are in the rear view mirror as it focuses on growth.”
Are carmakers taking over the space race?
Chinese carmaker joins SpaceX in low-earth-orbit satellite race / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A company controlled by one of China’s top carmakers just put its first satellites into space. But Geespace, a unit of China’s Geely automotive empire, says its ambitions are more modest than Elon Musk’s plans for Space Exploration Technologies Corp.”
Sunny days ahead for China’s solar energy manufacturers
Biden’s Southeast Asia solar tariff reprieve a bright spot for Chinese producers / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s major photovoltaic (PV) producers may see a surge in their exports, analysts said, after U.S. President Joe Biden ordered a temporary halt to tariffs on Southeast Asian solar suppliers, many of which are backed by Chinese companies.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China’s new underwater lab: Stress tests, Qing relics, and more
Deep dive for Chinese underwater lab in mission to bottom of South China Sea / SCMP (paywall)
“China has put an unmanned deepwater station through its paces in a major test at the bottom of the South China Sea last month, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.”
Photos: Flight of the Yunnan butterflies
Butterflies of Yunnan hatch en masse / Caixin (paywall)
About 150 million butterflies have spread their wings across Jinping County’s Butterfly Valley in Southwest China’s Yunnan Province.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China and India still lapping up cheap Russian oil
China and India buy more Russian oil, blunting Western sanctions / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
As Russian oil prices have declined, China and India have taken the opportunity to snag more barrels, helping Russia secure revenue despite EU sanctions.
Railroad politics in Central Asia
Will China’s rail link between Xinjiang, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan change the great power rivalry in Central Asia? / SCMP (paywall)
“Once built, the railway will bring enormous economic opportunities to the region, linking Europe, the Middle East and eastern China, authorities say. But its slow road to development reflects a number of challenges, including Russian opposition to China’s expanding influence in central Asia and messy internal politics in Kyrgyzstan.”
Italy tightens up on tech transfers to China
Italy blocks technology transfer to China / Asia Financial
“Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has stopped a software and technology transfer deal to China that was meant to be part of a Chinese company’s acquisition of an Italian technology firm, according to a Shanghai filing and a source close to the matter.”
Italy’s PM Draghi vetoes technology transfer to China / Reuters
Hong Kong’s national security crackdown now offers cash rewards for “terrorist” tips
Hong Kong launches terrorism tip line ahead of expected Xi visit / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Hong Kong launched a terrorism-reporting hotline Wednesday as authorities tighten their security squeeze on the city, while mainland China also rolls out a cash-for-tipoffs program to report suspected threats to national security.”
Hong Kong counterterrorism unit set to launch hotline for tip-offs on suspicious activities with cash rewards for useful information / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong police to launch counter-terrorism reporting hotline with rewards for tips on June 8 / Coconuts Hong Kong
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese college students are under enormous amounts of stress
College student depression hides anxieties about jobs and COVID / Caixin (paywall)
Whether it relates to COVID or their employment situation, some Chinese students are having a hard time coping and the decision of some colleges to require proof of employment before graduating may only contribute to this anxiety.
Some Chinese colleges won’t let students graduate without proof of employment / Caixin (paywall)
Will Eileen Gu now represent the U.S.?
Chinese Olympian Eileen Gu working for Salt Lake Games bid / AP
“Eileen Gu (谷爱凌 Gǔ Àilíng), the California-born athlete who won two gold medals for China in freestyle skiing at the recent Beijing Olympics, has signed on to work for Salt Lake City’s bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics.”
Eileen Gu’s Chinese fans flock to Weibo to hail star’s decision to join US Winter Olympics bid as ambassador / SCMP (paywall)
- Last month on SupChina: Eileen Gu angers Chinese fans with ‘unpatriotic’ farewell message and video showing her flying private
Cage homes in Hong Kong
Life in Hong Kong’s shoebox housing / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong, a bustling city of nearly 7.5 million, is famous for its expensive property market, considered the least affordable in the world. For some 220,000 people, home is in the city’s more than 110,000 subdivided units. These shoebox dwellings — units created out of existing flats, usually in old tenement buildings — are well known for their poor, cramped conditions.”
China, Africa, and a cosmetics factory
Documenting life inside a ‘China-Africa factory’ / Sixth Tone
“Over the course of 84 minutes, ‘Bobby’s Factory’ tells the story of a small cosmetics factory outside the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu. The film focuses on Bobby, a Nigerian businessman who owns and operates the plant with his Chinese wife, as he navigates the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.”