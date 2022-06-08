Links for Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China’s growing clout in international organizations
Ling Huawei: Missions of international organizations and roles of China / Caixin (paywall)
“Increasing numbers of Chinese nationals have taken up major positions in international organizations. Senior roles include those in the fields of politics, economics, finance, law, culture and technology.”
Taiwan adds more eyes on the sky for Chinese jets
Taiwan expands intelligence operations center to keep tabs on PLA / SCMP (paywall)
“More staff have been added to strengthen intelligence gathering and analysis, according to a defense ministry report. Air force, navy and army, operational zones and garrisons will be briefed on Taiwan Strait and other regions every six months.”
Amazon Web Services is coming to Hong Kong
Amazon seals deal to provide data tools for Hong Kong industrial park / Caixin (paywall)
“Cloud computing behemoth Amazon Web Services (AWS) has sealed a deal to provide some of its datasets and data technology to companies in a Hong Kong industrial park home to more than 1,000 tech firms.”
The banking industry sees green, and it’s not money this time
Bank of China joins four global institutions in green banking initiative / Caixin (paywall)
“Five global banks signed up as cornerstone members of the Alliance for Green Commercial Banks, a global green banking initiative established by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC).”
CRISPR gets an upgrade
Chinese scientists say ‘Midas’ touch helps to fine-tune CRISPR gene editing / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese scientists say they have discovered a new method that can significantly improve the efficiency of genome-editing tools. The method, called Improving Editing Activity by Synergistic Engineering, or Midas, ‘robustly and significantly increased’ the human gene-editing efficiency of three tools they used, the researchers said.”
China sees balance of monetary flow after months of capital flight
China welcomes ‘important’ capital inflows with economy still reeling from coronavirus outbreaks / SCMP (paywall)
“China saw a reversal of its capital exodus in May amid growing pressure on the economy from a resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks, with ‘important inflows’ last month, according to a new report.”
Chinese manufacturers are still hurting from COVID curbs
China export boom fades as buying shifts, cheap rivals gain / Bloomberg (paywall)
“After two years of record exports, Chinese manufacturers are turning downbeat as consumers in their biggest markets curb spending and COVID lockdowns drive customers to competitors in the region.”
China’s tech sector seems to be recovering, but not everybody is convinced
Contrarian who called China tech rout says sector still a sell / Bloomberg (paywall)
“DZ Bank AG’s Manuel Muehl, who was the first among over 70 analysts tracked by Bloomberg to issue a bearish call on China’s tech shares, is sticking to his sell recommendation amid growing bets that a crackdown on the sector may be easing.”
China’s banking sector lags behind in recovery rally
Beijing’s drive for looser lending raises fears of bank margin squeeze / Reuters
“Beijing’s mandate to aid virus-hit sectors has left China’s banking sector lagging behind a broader market rally as the economy reopens, with investors fearful a cash splash by lenders will increase bad loans and squeeze already wafer-thin margins.”
A fuel injection
China issues new batch of fuel export quotas / Reuters
“China has issued 4.5 million tonnes of quotas for refined fuel exports, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, a top-up to the first issue for 2022 to ease high domestic inventories as demand was dented by COVID-19 lockdowns.”
Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 calls for stronger supply chains
China’s transport restrictions have upended goods trade, Premier Li says in calling for logistical changes / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s premier has instructed the nation’s transport authorities to better facilitate the movement of goods, as strict zero-COVID measures and regional outbreaks continue to take a hefty toll on the sector that is characterized by high mobility.”
The uncertain future and huge cost of COVID-zero
What next for China’s zero-COVID policy after Shanghai lockdown? / SCMP (paywall)
“While there was a sense of euphoria and relief among Shanghai’s residents as they came out of lockdown on June 1, COVID-19 continues to overshadow their lives. Booths have been set up across the city, where they must queue for PCR tests almost every other day.”
Chart of the day: the potential trillion-yuan cost of regular COVID testing / Caixin (paywall)
“Many regions in China have rolled out programs to give residents regular nucleic acid tests, also known as PCR tests. Yet while such initiatives can help identify local outbreaks of COVID-19 in their early stages and prevent large-scale lockdowns, the financial costs could be significant.”
China’s FAST telescope picks up radio bursts from dwarf galaxy
China’s FAST telescope detects mystery radio flashes from 3 billion light years away, with energy to rival the sun / SCMP (paywall)
“An international team of scientists using the world’s largest radio telescope has detected a mysterious series of bright flashes from 3 billion light years away.
The flashes, known as repeating fast radio bursts (FRB), last for only a few milliseconds each but can release as much energy as the Earth’s sun does in a year.”
Founder of ArcherMind Technology taken in by authorities for investigation
China’s answer to open-source software giant Red Hat says its boss was taken away for disciplinary investigation / SCMP (paywall)
“A once-high-flying Chinese software developer, which trumpeted its nationalistic ambition of making products that can replace foreign systems, said its founder had been taken away by local authorities for investigation.”