Highlighted Links for Thursday, June 9, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Tesla’s Shanghai factory workers can finally go home
Tesla Shanghai workers can return home for first time in weeks / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Thousands of Tesla workers in Shanghai will be able to return to their homes from Friday, exiting a factory bubble set up to maintain operations during the city’s recent COVID-19 lockdown as the carmaker looks to return to a normal production schedule in China.”
Companies moving out of China and shifting production
China sees an exodus of South Korean giants as relations wane / Bloomberg (paywall)
“South Korean firms are at the vanguard of what’s threatening to be a global shift away from China, with the higher tariffs and inconveniences of the trade war now compounded by disruptions wrought by the country’s zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19.”
Apple to shift some iPad production to Vietnam amid China supply chain woes / FT (paywall)
“For the first time ever Apple is moving some iPad production out of China and shifting it to Vietnam after strict COVID-19 lockdowns in and around Shanghai led to months of supply chain disruptions.”
Bank runs in Henan
Runs on Chinese local banks spur fears over health of regional lenders / FT (paywall)
“Thousands of desperate depositors in China have been fighting for almost two months to recover their savings after a bank run that has raised concerns over the financial health of the country’s smaller lenders.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Death toll from flooding keeps increasing
10 killed, 3 missing in Central China flooding / Bloomberg (paywall)
Unending torrential rain leaves at least 24 dead across China / Caixin (paywall)
In the last month, heavy rainfall has caused flooding and landslides in Henan, Jiangxi, Hunan, and Guangxi provinces. Tens of thousands of people have had to move and the number of victims keeps mounting.
Coal in China and Zimbabwe
China’s never-ending coal price woes / Caixin (paywall)
Demand spikes are driving up coal prices in China.
China ban on foreign coal investment leaves Zimbabwe scrambling / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Zimbabwe’s plan to refurbish two idled coal-fired power stations has been thrown into disarray by China’s decision to ban investment in plants burning the dirtiest fossil fuel outside its borders.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS
More on Chinese jets harassing Australian and Canadian planes
Chinese pilots sent a message. American allies said they went too far / NYT (paywall)
“Australia and Canada said Chinese jets harassed their military planes, though Beijing says it was defending its security. A mishap over Pacific waters could have ominous repercussions.”
A dangerous act’: How a Chinese fighter jet intercepted an RAAF aircraft and what happens next / The Guardian
China accuses Australia and Canada of ‘disinformation’ over jet encounters / The Guardian
China’s propaganda push in Africa
Ghana study highlights Chinese drive for global media influence / China Digital Times
“A U.S.-based think tank, released a report titled ‘Political Front Lines: China’s Pursuit of Influence in Africa.’ One chapter of the report was written by Ghanaian journalist Emmanuel K. Dogbevi, who used a case study of Ghana to examine China’s strategies to influence African media.”
Taiwan tensions simmer
China lashes out at key Taiwan ally over U.S.-friendly remarks / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China blasted Taiwanese opposition leader Eric Chu after he appeared to play down a key agreement between the two sides, in a sign of new frictions between Beijing and its traditional negotiating partner in Taipei.”
Beijing hits out at Washington over proposed $120 million arms deal to Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Museums reopen in Beijing
Beijing’s cultural scene comes alive again / Caixin (paywall)
“More museums and scenic attractions in Beijing have reopened as COVID-19 infections fade in the capital. The iconic Forbidden City reopened its doors to visitors after being shut for about a month, as did the city’s numerous art galleries, libraries, theaters and exhibition centers.”
Photos: The toughest test in the world
Flowers and relief greet students at end of ‘gaokao’ / Caixin (paywall)
The gaokao (高考 gāokǎo), China’s feared set of college entrance exams, ended today.