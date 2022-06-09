Links for Thursday, June 9, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
The missing Uyghur human rights report
Xinjiang scholars urge UN rights chief to publish China report / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A group of prominent Xinjiang scholars is demanding that a long-awaited United Nations report on China’s alleged human rights abuses in the region incorporate their views and be published without further delay.”
Oil prices drop as Shanghai enters new partial lockdown
Oil fluctuates as new Shanghai curbs counter strong fuels market / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Gasoline inventories are at lowest seasonal level since 2014. Shanghai plans to lock down a district for mass COVID testing. Oil erased gains as traders weighed plans for a renewed lockdown in parts of Shanghai against a robust global market for refined fuels.”
Xiaohongshu is getting into NFTs
Xiaohongshu, dubbed China’s Instagram, tests Web3 waters with investment in U.S. start-up Shil.me / SCMP (paywall)
“The Chinese social media platform with 200 million monthly active users this week took part in a $1.2 million pre-seed fundraising round of Shil.me, which plans to build a platform “where people can display, share, transact and manage” non-fungible tokens (NFT) and other Web3 products.”
Hwatsing Technology IPO soars as chip shortage promises future growth
Chip shortage fans investor interest in semiconductor equipment firm’s $540 million IPO / Caixin (paywall)
“Semiconductor equipment manufacturer Hwatsing Technology Co. Ltd. booked a blistering Shanghai STAR Market IPO debut on Wednesday amid a COVID-induced global shortage of microchips.”
China’s resurging exports and potential headwinds
China’s exports show a surprising jump out of COVID lockdowns / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s exports surged in May as the easing of Shanghai’s lockdown allowed factories, workers and ships to catch up on stalled orders. The tougher question: How long will the boom last?”
China’s exports rebounded in May as COVID restrictions eased / WSJ (paywall)
Reduced wages and reduced spending, the uncertain future of China’s middle class
Inflation isn’t China’s problem, income is: ‘all we can do is spend less’ / SCMP (paywall)
“Unlike in the West, where soaring inflation has brewed into a political storm, China’s middle class is more concerned with the ramifications of falling wages that are curbing non-essential spending and depressing the economic outlook.”
U.S. remains highly suspicious of China’s activities in Cambodia
U.S. says there is ‘extraordinary’ lack of transparency over Chinese activity in Cambodia / Reuters
“A decision by Cambodia to expand its biggest naval base and allow the Chinese military exclusive use of a portion of it shows an extraordinary lack of transparency, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday.”
More whispers of an end to the Trump tariffs
U.S. considering reducing tariffs on China to ease inflation, Yellen says / WSJ (paywall)
“Ms. Yellen told lawmakers that while some of the tariffs are important to protect U.S. national security, the cost of certain duties on China ended up being paid by Americans. When the tariffs were enacted, before the pandemic, annual inflation was trending near 2%.”
Yellen says Biden team is looking to ‘reconfigure’ China tariffs / Bloomberg (paywall)
Nike ends Run Club app, moves users to its WeChat-based mini app
Nike to end Run Club app in China / WSJ (paywall)
“Nike Inc. will stop operating its Nike Run Club app in China in July, the company said Wednesday, in the latest restructuring by American businesses of digital services offered in the country.”