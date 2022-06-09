News Briefing for Thursday, June 9, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China is shaking up its propaganda and state media organizations in advance of what is expected to be a major reshuffle at the 20th Party Congress set to take place in the fall, which is likely to see big changes in the ruling Politburo and its Central Committee, as well as in the military. However, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, the Chairman of Everything, is certain to stay in power.
- See Caixin and The Economist for details.
Does the Party want Jack Ma’s Ant money machine to go brrr again? This morning, Bloomberg reported that “Chinese financial regulators have started early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group’s initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Never-ending COVID testing and lockdowns: “China is building hundreds of thousands of permanent coronavirus testing facilities and expanding quarantine centers across many of its biggest cities,” says the FT. Related:
- Parts of Shanghai have resumed lockdown.
- Hong Kong’s outgoing chief executive says it is “not possible” to open the China border in the “short term.”
As U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied for a third day after a new batch of games was approved in China, Manbang Group, also known as Full Truck Alliance, China’s largest truck-hailing platform, which is listed in New York, reported revenues of 1.33 billion yuan ($199.04 million) for the first quarter, a year-on-year increase of 53.7%, and net losses of 192 million yuan ($28.73 million), which narrowed year-on-year.
Meanwhile, ride-hailing firm Didi will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange tomorrow, according to Nikkei. Chinese regulators have continued to punish Didi for its U.S. IPO 11 months ago, but it’s unclear if the delisting will cause Beijing to go easy on the company.
Foreign trade rebounded in May, according to China Customs data released today:
- China’s total trade in the first five months of the year amounted to $2.40 trillion, an increase of 8.3% year-on-year.
- Exports were $1.33 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 11.4%.
- Imports were $1.06 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 4.7%.
- In May, exports increased by 15.3% and imports by 2.8% month-on-month.
