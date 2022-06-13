Highlighted Links for Monday, June 13, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Didi traders turn to OTC market after delisting from NYSE
China ride-hailing giant Didi to start trading on OTC market after NYSE delisting, ending an 11-month fiasco that angered Beijing” / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global will start trading on the over-the-counter market (OTC) on Monday, more than two weeks after its shareholders voted to delist the company from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) where it raised $4.4 billion last year in a public listing that angered Beijing.”
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi delisted from NYSE / TechNode
Saving for the next rainy day
Chinese household savings grow as COVID restrictions curb spending / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese households saved more in the first five months, as harsh COVID-19 restrictions and a continued slowdown in growth of family assets caused by the pandemic that started more than two years ago curbed spending.”
The Communist Party told Goldman Sachs to pay its bankers less
China tells banks to limit executive pay under ‘common prosperity’ drive / FT (paywall)
“Chinese securities regulators and industry associations have instructed local and foreign banks to rein in executive pay levels, in the latest sign that President Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 drive to promote ‘common prosperity’ is gathering pace ahead of a crucial Communist party congress this year.”
New listings in China break records amidst global downturn
IPOs in mainland China jump as global issuance plummets / WSJ (paywall)
“The disconnect shows how markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen remain relatively shielded from developments elsewhere, bankers say, despite the fact that foreign buyers have increased their investments in mainland China in recent years.”
Investor flight from China reverses as Beijing shifts sentiment / FT (paywall)
Online influencers lose influence
Disappearance of China’s online sales king is blow to Alibaba / FT (paywall)
“The abrupt disappearance of China’s top online sales host from Alibaba’s Taobao platform may only deal a short-term blow to the ecommerce group, but it highlights the risks of relying on a few celebrity influencers, say analysts.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
CNKI opens database to students and academics
China’s largest academic paper database CNKI opens some services to individuals after Beijing’s antitrust probe / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s top academic paper database is opening some services to individual users such as students and academic professionals a month after its outsized influence over digital academic resources brought it under antitrust scrutiny.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
More (idle) speculation about leadership disagreement
Swirling doubts herald major shifts at upcoming Chinese political meeting / Washington Post (paywall)
“Ahead of key Communist Party Congress, political tea-leaf reading has kicked into overdrive to determine the future shape of Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 power.”
Misogyny and gender-based violence
Last week on SupChina: Brutal attack on Chinese women sparks outrage and reignites debate over male violence.
China restaurant assault revives attention on women’s safety / WSJ (paywall)
“A brutal assault on several women at a restaurant that was captured on video prompted a wave of horrified reactions on Chinese social media, the latest sign of increased attention on the mistreatment of women in the country.”
Restaurant attack on female diners in China sparks outrage over gender violence / FT (paywall)
North China city launches flash campaign to curb gang violence amid national outcry / Caixin (paywall)
Growing calls for women’s safety as video of assault shocks China / Sixth Tone
China’s blue-collar workers are retiring, and nobody is coming to replace them
The disarray in China’s vocational training system / Caixin (paywall)
“China will soon need millions of the kinds of skilled workers who keep an economy functioning, such as auto mechanics, heating and air conditioner repair people, electricians, plumbers and computer technicians.”
How cross-strait tensions led to a mass shooting in a Californian church
They inhabited separate worlds in Taiwan. Decades later, they collided in a California church / NYT (paywall)
“David Chou [周文偉 Zhōu Wénwěi] and Pastor Billy Chang [張宣信 Zhāng Xuānxìn] spent their whole lives forging parallel paths. They were born in early 1950s Taiwan, grew up just miles apart during martial law and later rebuilt their lives in the United States.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
3,000 years ago in Sichuan
New Sanxingdui relics offer more clues of ancient civilization / Sixth Tone
“Chinese archaeologists have excavated a new treasure trove of artifacts at ruins in Sanxingdui in the southwestern Sichuan Province, just over a year after the largest findings at the site shed light on an ancient civilization dating back more than 3,000 years.”