Links for Monday, June 13, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
A cold war for talent between Apple’s suppliers
Foxconn reproaches Chinese rivals for poaching Vietnam workers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Foxconn Technology Group is facing a battle of talent in Vietnam as major suppliers to Apple Inc. continue to shift some capacity from China to the Southeast Asia country on prolonged tensions between Beijing and Washington.”
Science fiction meets reality: China’s satellite-hunting AI
China develops AI that ‘can use deception to hunt satellites’ / SCMP (paywall)
“A research team in China said that an anti-satellite artificial intelligence system has mastered the art of deception in a simulated space battle. In the experiment, the AI commanded three small satellites to approach and capture a high-value target, repeating the exercise thousands of times.”
Honey, don’t forget to buy a few steaks while you’re in English class
Chinese edtech company sidesteps Beijing’s ban through livestream steak sales / FT (paywall)
“Chinese edtech company New Oriental has discovered a workaround to survive Beijing’s ban on companies profiting from teaching school curriculum subjects by combining language classes with product sales.”
New company registrations decline amidst extended COVID lockdowns
China company registrations plummet during COVID lockdowns / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s new registrations for companies have fallen sharply in recent months, a sign of how the country’s coronavirus lockdowns could have long-term implications for economic growth.”
Xingji Shidai Technology to buy majority stake in Meizu
Geely founder’s venture buys majority stake in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu / Reuters
“A venture run by the founder of Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding plans to acquire an 79% stake in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu, a statement published by China’s anti-monopoly regulator showed on Monday.”
Huarong sells $1.8 billion stake in Huarong Xiangjiang Bank
Scandal-plagued China Huarong sells $1.8 billion stake in regional lender / Caixin (paywall)
“Debt-ridden China Huarong Asset Management Co. Ltd. said it has agreed to sell its stake in a regional commercial bank, as the embattled firm continues to offload assets and restructure its sprawling business.”
Xi’s state-controlled direction of the market
How Xi Jinping is reshaping China’s capital markets / FT (paywall)
“When Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 revealed his first big policy manifesto after taking the helm of China’s Communist party, he electrified the world of global finance with a call for state-owned enterprises to step back and let markets play a ‘decisive’ role in the world’s second-largest economy.”
In fact, the role of the Party under Xi is “more decisive still.”
Is the tech canary in China’s economic coal mine about to die?
In ‘miracle’ city Shenzhen, fears for China’s economic future / Reuters
“If Shenzhen is in trouble, that is a warning sign for the world’s second-largest economy. The city is ‘the canary in the mine shaft,’ said Richard Holt, director of global cities research at Oxford Economics, adding that his team is keeping a close eye on Shenzhen.”
Even more coal
China ramps up coal power to boost post-lockdown growth / FT (paywall)
“As Beijing’s attention has turned from emissions reduction to energy security, the floodgates have opened for new coal projects.”
A pandemic-based economy
China GDP: nearly 11 billion COVID tests seen giving economy a $26 billion boost in second quarter / SCMP (paywall)
“The sheer cost of China’s mass coronavirus-testing campaign since April is expected to exceed the full-year gross domestic product (GDP) of nations such as Iceland and Cambodia, while giving China’s economy a much-needed shot in the arm, according to analysts.”
New Zealand asserts self determination is paramount in Pacific
New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties / Reuters
“New Zealand Minister of Defense Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region.”
Fish politics across the Taiwan Strait
Beijing’s ban on Taiwanese grouper imports prompts emergency measures to help island’s fish farmers / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan has jump-started contingency measures to try to help cushion its farmers from the impact of Beijing’s ban on Taiwanese grouper imports as relations deteriorate further across the Taiwan Strait.”
Oil prices tank as economic outlook for China and U.S. dims
Oil falls as U.S. inflation data surges, China imposes lockdowns / Reuters
“Oil prices fell on Friday, after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected and China imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures. Brent crude fell $1.06 to settle at $122.01 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 84 cents to settle at $120.67 a barrel.”
Beauty and the regulatory beast
Analysis: In China’s medical beauty business, only the fittest now survive / Caixin (paywall)
“Intensified regulation has left China’s once-hot medical beauty industry primed for a shake-up that looks likely to favor companies whose core technologies and products comply with the new rules.”
Superpower showdown: Beijing and Washington butt heads at Singapore conference
China defense minister says nuclear buildup is justified / WSJ (paywall)
China vows to ‘crush’ any attempt by Taiwan to pursue independence / FT (paywall)
China fires back at U.S. claims of aggression as it admits to developing new weapons / FT (paywall)
China won’t hesitate to fight for Taiwan, defense minister warns / NYT (paywall)
U.S. defense secretary warns that China’s military is increasingly aggressive / WSJ (paywall)
U.S. warns China on Taiwan as defense officials meet to cool tensions / NYT (paywall)
Australia, China defense ministers thaw ties a little / WSJ (paywall)
Taiwan says it’s willing to engage with China, doesn’t want to close the door / Reuters