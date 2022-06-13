News Briefing for Monday, June 13, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Michelle Bachelet will retire after only one term: The United Nations human rights chief said on Monday that she would not seek a second term, citing personal reasons and denying rumors that her decision was linked to backlash over her trip to China last month and her response to China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
- “[Bachelet] gave the Chinese government exactly what it’s seeking: A validation of its policy and framing it successfully as counterterrorism, when it was actually about…[g]enocide, crimes against humanity. It is an assault against your identity,” Rayhan Asat told SupChina’s editor-in-chief, Jeremy Goldkorn, in his “Invited to Tea” column last week.
Beijing is going back into lockdown yet again, after a “ferocious” outbreak at a popular 24-hour bar in the Chaoyang District infected more than 200 people and forced more than 6,000 people to quarantine at home. The district will begin a three-day mass COVID testing starting today, while bars in the Chaoyang District have suspended business operations.
Record-low birth rates: In 2021, for the first time in decades, the number of babies born in Jiangxi Province fell below 400,000, in Hunan Province below 500,000, and in Henan Province below 800,000. Only five provinces, Guangdong, Henan, Shandong, Sichuan, and Hebei, had more than 500,000 births last year, and only Guangdong Province had more than a million.
New Oriental’s ecommerce breakthrough? On June 10, China’s most famous tutoring and test prep company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, broadcast a live ecommerce streaming session that sold 198,000 products worth 15.34 million yuan ($2.28 million). New Oriental’s market capitalization decreased by 90% last year after its for-profit tutoring services were banned, but on June 10, the company’s stock price jumped by 45% at the highest level.
Toothpaste IPO: Dencare, the producer of Lesening toothpaste, the second-most-popular domestic toothpaste brand in 2021 by retail sales, has announced plans to go public in Shenzhen, seeking to raise 660 million yuan ($98.30 million).
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).