Highlighted Links for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Duolingo is back in Chinese app stores, with lessons in Cantonese
Duolingo back in China app stores after 1 year, with a local twist / TechCrunch
“Duolingo, the Nasdaq-listed language learning app, is back in China’s Apple App Store and Android stores nearly a year after it disappeared from the country’s app stores.”
Hong Kong’s business boss brain drain
Hong Kong experiences financial brain drain amid COVID restrictions / Caixin (paywall)
“Hong Kong experienced a higher outflow of financial professionals last year as the international financial hub imposed strict border controls amid the COVID-19 pandemic that stymied recruitment from abroad.”
Hong Kong fund managers plead with officials to reopen border / FT (paywall)
Chinese banks cut investment banking staff in Hong Kong during IPO drought / FT (paywall)
Hong Kong judicial independence fears threaten city’s business case / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
From cars to smartphones, Geely founder takes controlling stake in Meizu
Geely founder Li Shufu takes control of smartphone maker Meizu / Caixin (paywall)
“A venture controlled by the founder of Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding agreed to acquire a 79% stake in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu, according to a statement published Monday by China’s market regulator.”
China’s Geely takes over Alibaba-backed smartphone maker / Bloomberg (paywall)
Do Chinese authorities want to slash top bosses’ salaries?
China regulator denies it asked foreign banks for executive pay details / Reuters
“China’s securities regulator on Tuesday denied that it and its securities association had asked foreign investment banks for senior executives’ pay details or suggested they implement pay curbs, rejecting media reports.”
U.S. lawmakers move to limit investment in China
China investment curbs gain momentum in U.S. lawmaker talks / Reuters
“A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers said on Monday they had agreed on a proposal to give the government sweeping new powers to block billions in U.S. investment into China, though the measure is part of a broader bill with an uncertain future.”
Lawmakers push new compromise for screening American investments in China / Politico
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Chinese fighter jet crash kills one, damages residential buildings
Chinese fighter jet crashes into homes, killing 1 on ground / AP
“A Chinese air force fighter jet crashed into houses during a training mission in central China, killing one person on the ground and injuring two others, state media said.”
Chinese fighter jet crashes into residential buildings, killing one / WSJ (paywall)
China is keeping a careful eye on monkeypox
China calls for overseas arrivals to be monitored for signs of monkeypox / SCMP (paywall)
“China has called for all overseas arrivals to be monitored for signs of monkeypox — as well as COVID-19 — in new guidelines on preventing and treating the disease. Monkeypox has yet to be reported in China, but cases are rising in Europe and the United States, and more than 1,800 infections have been recorded in non-endemic countries since early May.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.S. and China butt heads over North Korea sanctions
Biden adviser raises concerns with Chinese diplomat over N Korea / Al Jazeera
“U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser has raised concerns with China’s top diplomat over Beijing’s veto of a United States-led push at the United Nations to impose more sanctions on North Korea, a senior U.S. official said.”
Biden adviser Sullivan raised concerns with China over North Korea / Reuters
North Korea poised to seize on U.S. rift with China-Russia bloc / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
High-level U.S., China talks raise prospects for Biden-Xi call / Bloomberg (paywall)
China dismisses concerns over Xinjiang labor after Bachelet visit
China hits back at call for UN labor body to visit Xinjiang / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China dismissed the need for a United Nations mission to review its labor standards in the remote Xinjiang region, after a committee branded its policies for Uyghurs as ‘discriminatory.’”
U.S. warns Cambodia against allowing China use of naval base
Cambodia risks ‘consequences’ if China uses naval base / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Cambodia could face consequences if it allows China to use a naval base in the country, U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said in an interview with Nikkei.”
Derek Chollet on Shangri-La Dialogue and deepening Indo-Pacific partnerships / Diplomat
China, the Pacific islands, and the controversial security pact
Pacific Islands Forum should consider China security ties – Samoa PM / Reuters
“China’s bid to set up a security pact with Pacific island countries should be considered by a regional forum, the leaders of Samoa and New Zealand said on Tuesday, weeks after the Solomon Islands sparked uproar by signing a deal with China.”
China, New Zealand foreign ministers discuss Pacific involvement / Reuters
We needed China deal to protect ‘domestic security’, says key Solomon Islands official / Guardian
Are China’s COVID health codes being used to curb protests over financial scam?
Fears of data abuse as Chinese health code turns red for financial scandal protesters / SCMP (paywall)
“Victims of what could be one of China’s largest financial scandals found themselves unable to step outside to join planned protests because their health QR codes had turned red, reigniting fears that the large-scale data collected for contact tracing would be abused for other uses.”
China city accused of using COVID health codes to stop protests / Bloomberg (paywall)
Henan bank depositors hit with red health codes / Sixth Tone
Tensions in the Taiwan Strait
China’s claims on Taiwan Strait could raise tensions with U.S. / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s assertions that the Taiwan Strait doesn’t qualify as international waters raises tensions over the nautical flash point, through which U.S. warships transit in a symbolic challenge to Beijing’s territorial claims over the democratically governed island.”
‘Absurd’: Taipei rejects Beijing’s sovereign claims over Taiwan Strait / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Boy band star Kris Wu faces rape charges in Beijing court
Chinese Canadian pop star Kris Wu faces rape charge in court / AP
“Chinese Canadian pop star Kris Wu (吴亦凡 Wu Yi Fan) has faced rape and other criminal charges at a closed trial in Beijing as China was in uproar over a video showing a group of men physically assaulting four women in another city.”
A farewell to Hong Kong’s famous floating restaurant
In pictures: Jumbo Floating Restaurant towed out of Hong Kong after 46 years / HKFP
“Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has officially bid farewell to the city after plans to revitalize it fell through. Residents gathered to watch the 46-year-old landmark being towed out of the Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter on a cloudy Tuesday morning.”
Education reform in China
Bitter lessons from a Chinese education reformer / Sixth Tone