Links for Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China refutes “lab leak” theory, denies COVID originated from lab
China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO report / AP
“China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.”
China unable to restore investor confidence in real estate
China’s efforts to prop up property market fall short / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s real estate market has been in freefall for months, after tough regulatory curbs on developers’ borrowings pushed it into a crisis of liquidity and confidence.”
Zambia’s lenders to meet in June over country’s default during pandemic
China-led lenders to meet June 16 on Zambia debt revamp plan / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Zambia’s official creditors will meet for the first time on June 16 to discuss restructuring the debt of what in 2020 became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter, according to President Hakainde Hichilema.”
World Cup fans find they could not register as Taiwanese
Taiwan World Cup fans likely to be listed as Chinese / Reuters
“An identification card that doubles as an entry visa for the World Cup in Qatar is likely to list Taiwan fans as being from China, a senior Qatari official said on Tuesday, after the island complained its citizens could not register as Taiwanese.”
China and Poland push ahead with economic cooperation
China still backing Poland gateway plan despite impact of Ukraine war / SCMP (paywall)
“In a video call on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 told his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau that China hoped to make the country a gateway to Central and Eastern Europe and promised to explore the establishment of a two-way warehousing, logistics and distribution system.”
Grand opening for new Russia-China border bridge
Last week on SupChina: China is schmoozing in Kazakhstan and talking up trains.
Fanfare and fireworks to open Russia-China border bridge / BBC
“Russia and China have opened a new cross-border bridge, which constructors say will cut the travel distance of Chinese goods to western Russia by 1,500km (930 miles).”
Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club failed to stand up for press freedom
Photographer withdraws photo donated to FCC, saying Hong Kong press club failed to stand up for press freedom / HKFP
“Photographer Steven Knipp has withdrawn a photo donated to Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC), saying the club has failed to stand up for press freedom.”
Chief scientist at artificial intelligence firm dies at age 45
Chinese AI giant Megvii’s chief scientist Sun Jian dies at age 45 of sudden illness / SCMP (paywall)
“Sun Jian, the 45-year-old chief scientist of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm Megvii Technology, died on Tuesday of a sudden illness, which the company did not specify.”
Chinese scientists study water from the Moon
Where did water on the moon come from? Chinese scientists find clues in lunar samples / SCMP (paywall)
“The water content of soil on one part of the moon appears to be much lower than previously thought, according to Chinese analysis of data from the lunar surface.”
No ease to China-Australia relations just yet
Australia PM plays down China reset after diplomatic meeting / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has downplayed the possibility of a reset in relations with the Chinese government after a high-profile meeting between the two countries on Sunday, saying Beijing must first lift sanctions on a wide-range of Australian exports.”
Dandong mayor apologizes for city’s unsatisfactory handling of lockdown
China city mayor apologizes over COVID-19 lockdown response / AP
“The mayor of a northeastern Chinese city on the North Korean border that has been under lockdown for more than 50 days has apologized for failures in his administration’s work amid widespread — but often disguised — dissatisfaction over the government’s heavy-handed approach to handling the pandemic.”
For its next zero COVID chapter, China turns to mass testing / NYT (paywall)
The Xbox Game Pass is coming to China
Tencent and NetEase bring games to Microsoft’s Xbox subscription services / TechNode
“Major Chinese gaming companies Tencent and NetEase partnered with Microsoft’s gaming department to bring some of their games to Microsoft’s gaming subscription service Xbox Game Pass, which Microsoft announced at a Monday showcase event.”
Taiwan’s economic activity declines amidst new spike in infections
Taiwan’s economic outlook dims as Omicron outbreak casts a shadow over growth / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan’s economy, while ironclad during the first 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic, is facing friction due to the island’s worst ever spike in infections and lackluster overseas demand for tech hardware.”
Tensions in the Taiwan Strait
China’s claims on Taiwan Strait could raise tensions with U.S. / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s assertions that the Taiwan Strait doesn’t qualify as international waters raises tensions over the nautical flash point, through which U.S. warships transit in a symbolic challenge to Beijing’s territorial claims over the democratically governed island.”
‘Absurd’: Taipei rejects Beijing’s sovereign claims over Taiwan Strait / SCMP (paywall)
Historic Hong Kong mansion to become healthy living center
Historic Hong Kong mansion handed over to pro-Beijing think tank to transform into healthy living center / SCMP (paywall)
“A historic Chinese-style mansion in Hong Kong will be handed over to a pro-Beijing think tank focused on national security issues which plans to turn it into a healthy living center promoting tea and herbal medicine, after two failed government attempts to find an operator for the site in the past decade.”
Beijing picks new deputy head for state TV and radio broadcaster
Career diplomat Le Yucheng moves to Chinese state broadcasting body as deputy chief / SCMP (paywall)
“Foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng has been appointed deputy head of China’s National Radio and Television Administration, at a time when Beijing is locked in a narrative war with the West.”
Alibaba and Tencent are facing an uphill battle
Alibaba and Tencent’s darkening clouds / FT (paywall)
“Just over a year ago, with Alibaba facing an antitrust investigation and founder Jack Ma (马云 Mǎ Yún) under political pressure, finance chief Maggie Wu (武卫 Wǔ Wèi) was quick to talk up the company’s rapidly expanding and uncontroversial cloud business to investors.”
Shanghai tightens regulations around crypto mining
Shanghai tries new tactics to stamp out crypto mining / Caixin (paywall)
“Shanghai has stepped up a crackdown on crypto mining by instructing data center companies to weed out the power-hungry activity and make a pledge to abide by regulations, according to a notice issued Monday.”
China’s Black Friday is losing steam in a post-COVID world
Will China’s 618 shopping event lose its appeal? / TechNode
“First launched in 2010 by China’s e-commerce giant JD, the 618 shopping event has evolved into a major mid-year shopping event that has driven online consumer spending over the decade. However, consumers are becoming more cautious during a pandemic-hit economic downturn and growing tired of more frequent shopping events stimulation over the past decade.”
TSMC narrows payment window for some clients
TSMC to shorten some clients’ payment time to 30 days after deliveries / TechNode
“Taiwanese semiconductor foundry TSMC was reported that it would shorten some clients’ payment time, according to Taiwan news outlet UDN on Monday.”
Germany’s Continental breaks into China’s autonomous vehicle market
Germany’s Continental invests in Chinese self-driving car tech startup / TechNode
“German automotive parts maker Continental has invested in Motovis, a Chinese autonomous vehicle tech startup, by participating in its Series C. The round runs into ‘several hundred million RMB,’ with funds earmarked for developing self-driving technologies for cars, according to an announcement published Monday.”
Tesla back at full production at its Shanghai factory
Tesla resumes full production in Shanghai: report / TechNode
“Tesla has returned to full production at its Shanghai factory, as it aims to make up for lost production caused by lockdowns and supply chain constraints related to the COVID-19 pandemic, state-owned Securities Times reported on Monday, citing unidentified industry insiders.”
Tencent invests $246 million in Indian ecommerce giant
Tencent buys $264 million stake in Indian ecommerce giant Flipkart / TechNode
“Chinese tech titan Tencent has purchased $246 million worth of shares in Flipkart from the Indian ecommerce giant’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Economic Times has reported, citing official documents.”
China’s fight against pollution and climate change
China’s massive hydro energy storage goals may be getting bigger / Bloomberg (paywall)
China vows to adapt better to climate change as risks soar / Reuters
China’s clean air campaign is bringing down global pollution / Bloomberg (paywall)
Air pollution cuts life expectancy by more than two years – study / Reuters
Yuan currency most exposed to climate change – losing half its value in 50 years, Barclays says / SCMP (paywall)