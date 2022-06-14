News Briefing for Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China is becoming more popular among young Africans, who see the foreign power as having the biggest positive influence in the continent over the U.S., per a new survey by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation.
- Across 15 countries, 76% of 4,507 young Africans described China as a foreign power with a positive influence on their lives, compared with 72% for the U.S.
- The survey supports previous findings conducted in 2021 by Afrobarometer, which polled about 48,000 participants across 34 countries and found 63% positive views of China and 60% of the United States.
- In 2020, when the inaugural study of people aged 18 to 24 was conducted, 79% of respondents saw China’s influence as positive, compared with 83% for the U.S.
But is the trust misplaced? In 2020, a viral video that showed a group of enthusiastic African children were instructed by a voice off-camera to repeat racist phrases in Chinese, igniting outrage both in and outside of China. BBC reporters Runako Celina and Henry Mhango investigated a Chinese video-making industry that exploits vulnerable children across the continent on social media.
Bloomberg’s detained staffer is released on bail: Haze Fan, an employee of Bloomberg News’s bureau in Beijing, was released on bail in January, per the Chinese embassy in Washington via Bloomberg. Her release comes more than a year after she was detained on suspicion of National Security Law violations.
Hong Kong was never a British colony, since the Chinese government did not recognize the unequal treaties that ceded the city to Britain — or at least that’s what the city’s new textbooks for secondary schools now say. The liberal studies textbooks, which are currently being vetted by the city’s education bureau, have also adopted the government’s view of the 2019 protests, saying they were a national security threat and perpetrated by external forces.
- Meanwhile, foreign English-language teachers working in government-run schools will need to sign a declaration swearing allegiance to the city by June 21 in order to continue working.
First electronic cigarette monopoly license: Shandong Jincheng 山东金城医药集团 announced yesterday that it has been awarded an electronic cigarette monopoly production license by the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, becoming the first Chinese company to obtain such a license.
NaaS on Nasdaq: Electric vehicle charging service NaaS Technology 能链智电 yesterday launched on Nasdaq. By the end of 2021, NaaS operated 290,000 charging stations in 288 cities across China.
