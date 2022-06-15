Highlighted Links for Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Embattled New Oriental taps language lessons
New Oriental shares soar on new livestream success / TechNode
“Shares in New Oriental have surged around 50% in Hong Kong since Monday after its livestream ecommerce sessions went viral the past weekend.”
Their secret sales weapons? Language lessons / Sixth Tone
Will third luck be the charm for Forever 21 in China?
Forever 21 takes third crack at China with new bricks and mortar store / Reuters
After leaving China in 2019 and filing for bankruptcy, Forever 21 is opening a new store in Taizhou, a city about 180 miles away from Shanghai. This is the brand’s third attempt to penetrate the Chinese market, a tricky task for foreign brands, which have been falling behind local labels.
Baidu plans to sell its holdings in the streaming platform iQIYI
Baidu in talks to sell majority stake in iQIYI, China’s answer to Netflix – sources / Reuters
China’s internet search engine giant Baidu is in talks to sell its controlling stake in iQIYI, China’s version of Netflix, in a deal that “could value all of iQIYI at about $7 billion.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Major Chinese national space port was damaged by an explosion
Explosion at Chinese space launch center revealed by satellite imagery / Space News
The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in the Gobi Desert, was severely damaged by an explosion in October 2021, according to commercial satellite imagery, but was not reported on by Chinese media.
Devastating floods continue to hit China
6 dead in China as rain triggers landslides, house collapse / AP
Several Chinese provinces, Jiangxi and Fujian in particular, are still being affected by heavy rain, which has caused landslides, deaths, disappearances, and the forced displacement of around 200,000 people.
China is a leading investor in the offshore wind power industry
China breezes to the lead of offshore wind power race / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“New offshore wind power capacity tripled worldwide in 2021, according to industry data, driven by China in a buildup that is transforming the industry.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Nearly 50 countries released a joint statement condemning abuses in Xinjiang
China’s Xinjiang uses forced labor in materials, report says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese building materials manufacturers are participating in forced labor programs in Xinjiang, according to a report published days before the U.S. bans such goods from the remote western region.”
Dozens of countries question China at UN over Xinjiang ‘abuses’ / Al Jazeera
Dozens of countries condemn China over Xinjiang abuse claims / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Two human rights lawyers face trial for subverting state power
Veteran Chinese human rights lawyers expected to face trial soon / SCMP (paywall)
Dīng Jiāxǐ 丁家喜 and Xǔ Zhìyǒng 许志永, two Chinese human rights lawyers, will soon be trialed after more than two years in detention and they are being accused of “subverting state power.”
Pro-Russia diplomat out of the running for foreign minister position
China moves Russia defender out of line for foreign minister job / Bloomberg (paywall)
Career diplomat Le Yucheng moves to Chinese state broadcasting body as deputy chief / SCMP (paywall)
High-profile diplomat and Russian speaker Lè Yùchéng 乐玉成, once seen as a potential successor to Chinese foreign minister Wáng Yì 王毅, was just appointed deputy head of China’s National Radio and Television Administration.
Biden administration considers tariff rollback to combat surging inflation
Biden weighs tariff rollback to ease inflation, even a little bit / NYT (paywall)
“While lifting some levies on China is unlikely to put a large dent in inflation, administration officials concede they have few other options to address surging prices.”
More than 100 CEOs urge U.S. Congress to pass China competition bill / Reuters
Constructive communication between the U.S. and China gets harder / NYT (paywall)
Backlash in China over alleged use of health codes to curb financial scam protest
China bank protest stopped by health codes turning red, depositors say / Reuters
State media leading backlash against local abuse of China’s health codes / Pekingnology
Henan bank depositors hit with red health codes / Sixth Tone
Henan: China COVID app restricts residents after banking protests / BBC
After being unable to withdraw money from their frozen funds in several banks of the Henan region, hundreds of depositors protested but were stopped when their health code apps turned red.
Has the China Initiative really ended?
The China research battle: Debate rages over red lines in academia / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Collaboration between Chinese researchers and their international counterparts over sensitive technology with possible military uses has become increasingly contentious.”
Spy agencies’ focus on China could snare Chinese Americans / AP
“As U.S. intelligence agencies ramp up their efforts against China, top officials acknowledge they may also end up collecting more phone calls and emails from Chinese Americans, raising new concerns about spying affecting civil liberties.”
- A report released in May from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence makes several suggestions, including “expanding unconscious bias training and reiterating internally that federal law bans targeting someone solely due to their ethnicity.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
The hidden faces behind Chinese VTubers
The real people behind China’s virtual idols / Sixth Tone
“‘Virtual Youtubers’ like Vox Akuma and the girl group A-SOUL have built huge followings in China. Often, these fandoms are as much or even more about the performer behind the digital mask as the character they play.”