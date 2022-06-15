Links for Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Macau’s gaming woes
Macau to sign off on 6-month casino operator license extensions / Reuters
“Macau’s legislature released a final draft of a highly anticipated gaming bill on Wednesday raising the tax rate and giving officials far greater oversight into operations in the world’s biggest gambling hub.”
Luxury brands slash expected growth following China’s COVID lockdown
Luxury brands say China’s latest COVID wave has whacked consumer demand / CNBC
Premier luxury brands lowered this year’s expected growth in mainland China from 18% to 3% following the zero-COVID lockdown. Despite consumer bounce-backs in 2020 and 2021, continued job insecurity and lockdowns threaten in-store business.
Will China’s 618 shopping event expire?
Will China’s 618 shopping event lose its appeal? / TechNode
China’s 618 shopping event has been a staple mid-year purchasing spree since 2010. This year’s demand may decline due to recent lockdowns subduing consumers’ non-essential purchases.
China and Russia build bridges
China and Russia are building bridges. The symbolism is intentional / CNN
Beijing and Moscow have developed the first highway bridge over the Amur River, alongside a second railway bridge to be opened soon. This marks strong ties between the two nations, signaling Moscow’s continued support by certain allies amid the Ukrainian invasion.
U.S. calls Taiwan Strait an international waterway, defying Beijing’s sovereignty claim
U.S. rebuffs China by calling Taiwan Strait an international waterway / Reuters
“The United States on Tuesday backed Taiwan’s assertion that the strait separating the island from China is an international waterway, a further rebuff to Beijing’s claim to exercise sovereignty over the strategic passage.”
Taiwan urges FIFA in Qatar to issue Taiwanese ID cards
Taiwan demands Qatar World Cup correct ID cards that call fans from island Chinese / AFP via HKFP
“Taiwan on Wednesday demanded organizers of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar correct an official fan identification card which labels its citizens as Chinese, and urged that politics be kept out of sports.”
Taiwan condemns Qatar for ‘politicizing’ World Cup amid China spat / Reuters
China’s former chief of national reserves bureau under investigation
China probes former head of national reserves bureau over discipline violation / Reuters
The ex-chief of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the Chinese Communist Party’s anti-corruption unit.
Bloomberg’s missing staffer
Bloomberg unable to contact staffer that China says was released on bail / FT (paywall)
“U.S. media group Bloomberg said on Tuesday that it had been unable to contact a Beijing staff member detained by Chinese security services in 2020, despite government claims she was released on bail six months ago.”
China releases Bloomberg news staffer detained on national-security grounds / WSJ (paywall)
Australia concerned over security pact between China and Solomon Islands
Australia’s foreign minister Wong to travel to Solomon Islands amid concern over China security pact / Reuters
“Australia’s foreign minister will travel to the Solomon Islands on Friday to meet with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare amid concern over the regional impact of a security deal between the Pacific islands nation and China.”
Chilly relations between China and Australia may not thaw
Australian minister fails to get meeting with China trade chief / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s Minister of Commerce Wáng Wéntāo 王文涛 wasn’t available to meet with Australia’s new Trade Minister Don Farrell during a visit to Geneva, potentially delaying a reset in relations between the two countries.”
Fish politics in the Taiwanese Strait
China flexes economic muscle with ban on Taiwanese grouper / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Beijing has banned the import of grouper from Taiwan, making the popular fish the fourth agriculture product to be blocked from entering the Chinese market since last year.”
China stocks gain in Asia-Pacific, countering expectations of steeper economic decline
China stocks lead gains in Asia-Pacific following release of better-than-expected Chinese economic data / CNBC
Wednesday’s release of Chinese economic data defied estimates of decline. Industrial production rose 0.7%, retail sales fell 6.7%, and fixed-asset investments rose 6.2% — all countering expectations of greater losses or slimmer gains.
China’s economy shows signs of recovery, but COVID lockdown threat remains / WSJ (paywall)
China retail sales slide as lockdowns hit world’s biggest consumer market / FT (paywall)