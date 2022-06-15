News Briefing for Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Happy birthday to Xí Jìnpíng 习近平: The Chinese leader turned 69 on Wednesday. Local media, such as state-run outlets like Xinhua and People’s Daily, have lauded key accomplishments and moments in Xi’s life since May, ahead of the twice-a-decade Communist Party congress this fall.
New chief in charge at the South China Morning Post: The Alibaba-run news outlet has picked Expedia’s Asian head, Catherine So, to become its new chief executive officer. She is the second woman to run the organization and will replace incumbent Gary Liu, who will leave in July to run crypto spin-off Artifacts Lab.
Real names on mobile apps: Starting on August 1, China’s cyber regulator will require all information publishing and messaging mobile apps to serve only users with authenticated real-name identification, as authorities crack down on misinformation and content control online.
- Several popular Chinese apps, including WeChat and Weibo, started displaying user location through their IP addresses in April.
Alipay is the most trusted brand in China, with 53% of surveyed users saying they use the mobile and online payments app daily, per a new report from U.S.-based Morning Consult.
- Young people tend to use Alipay more: 55% are millennials and 61% are Gen Z consumers.
- The report also found that Chinese consumers tend to have the highest level of “automatic trust,” with 64% saying they tend to trust companies until they do something wrong.
Signs of alien life censored? China’s massive Sky Eye telescope may have picked up signs of alien civilizations. According to a report by the state-backed Science and Technology Daily, the largest radio telescope in the world detected unusual narrow-band electromagnetic signals, but the report and subsequent posts were later deleted from the website for unknown reasons.
Five billion metaverse users: The Hurun Research Institute today released a report on the metaverse companies with the most potential in 2022, 84% of which are private companies. The total number of metaverse users is expected to reach 5 billion by 2030, when the metaverse could be worth up to $13 trillion.
Bumpy recovery in consumption: In May, total retail sales of consumer goods fell by 6.7% year-on-year and 4.4 percentage points month-on-month, but the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported yesterday that 1.86 million vehicles were sold in May, a year-on-year decrease of 12.6% and a month-on-month increase of 57.6%.
Lenovo’s first OBM plant in Europe: Yesterday, consumer electronics and computer manufacturer Lenovo’s new plant near Budapest started operations. The plant is Lenovo’s first Original Brand Manufacturing (OBM) facility in Europe.
