Highlighted Links for Thursday, June 16, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Patent boom in China
Chinese courts flex intellectual property muscle across borders / FT (paywall)
Since 2020, Chinese companies have been “outpacing their American rivals in the number of new patents they secure each year.”
A new digital currency is being tested by Israel and Hong Kong
Israel and Hong Kong team up to test digital currency cyber risk / Bloomberg (paywall)
Digital currencies are increasingly being developed by central banks as shown by the recent efforts of the Bank of Israel and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to launch a new cryptocurrency, designed to be secure against cyber attacks.
Shanghai rental market sees small boom as new home prices fall across country
Shanghai rental market sees ‘abrupt’ post-lockdown growth / Sixth Tone
“Shanghai’s rental market witnessed a provisional boom in the number of leases signed just as the city lifted its two-month lockdown that aimed to curb COVID-19 cases.”
Prices for new homes in China slide further / WSJ (paywall)
NIO rolls out a new electric SUV amidst Audi lawsuit
NIO launches new ES7 electric SUV, promises August delivery / TechNode
“On Wednesday, NIO announced a new electric sport utility vehicle, the ES7, which the Chinese EV maker says boasts top-notch self-driving technology at a competitive price tag. The newly-launched model is expected to compete with similar vehicles from the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz.”
Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker NIO over trademark rights – Handelsblatt / Reuters
IQiyi denies Baidu stake sale
IQiyi denies Baidu is in talks to sell majority stake / Caixin (paywall)
“Video streaming platform iQiyi Inc. has disputed news reports that its parent Baidu Inc. is in talks to sell its entire stake in the Beijing-based company, calling them ‘not true’ and ‘purely a rumor’ in response to questions from Caixin. Baidu declined to comment.”
Chinese social media influencers get served jewelry lawsuit
Amazon, Cartier slap Chinese social media influencer, 8 others with lawsuits over trademark infringement, false advertising / SCMP (paywall)
“Ecommerce giant Amazon and luxury goods maker Cartier on Wednesday jointly sued a Chinese group for advertising, promoting and selling counterfeit jewelry that infringe on the French firm’s registered trademarks and violate the U.S. shopping site’s policies.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Archaeological secrets of the ancient Shu kingdom
Newly found Chinese artifacts illuminate mysterious ancient kingdom / NBC
“Archaeologists on Monday announced a ‘significant’ series of finds at the Sanxingdui ruins in China’s southwestern Sichuan Province.”
Calls for more energy cooperation between U.S., Europe, and China
China’s top climate envoy calls for more energy cooperation with U.S., Europe / Caixin (paywall)
“China, the U.S. and Europe should enhance cooperation on green economic transformation to ensure energy security, mitigate climate change and promote economic recovery, said Beijing’s top climate envoy.”
Mass testing till end of July in Shanghai
Shanghai to mass test whole city weekly to keep COVID at bay / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Shanghai, which reported just 16 COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, will conduct mass testing drives every weekend until the end of July in the latest display of the lengths authorities are going to in order to maintain a zero-tolerance approach to the virus that’s disrupting its economy and leaving it isolated.”
A breakthrough in Parkinson’s treatment
Chinese scientists take ‘important step’ in stem cell therapy to treat Parkinson’s disease / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese researchers have discovered a new technique they say improved the efficacy and safety of stem cell therapy in mice models of Parkinson’s disease.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Rapprochement between India and ASEAN
India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid U.S.-China rivalry / AP
Spectators of the increasingly tense China-U.S. relation and of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the foreign ministers of India, and several Southeast Asian countries have met and are showing a united front. They have emphasized their wish to strengthen their relationship.
The China-India relationship is torn between collaboration and feud
India’s China Policy is confused / Foreign Policy
China’s belligerence is spoiling its chance to lead Asia / Bloomberg (paywall)
India’s front line battle against autocracy more important than ever / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China-India border: State media marks second anniversary of Galwan Valley clash in lead-up to new talks / SCMP (paywall)
The China-India relationship has been fluctuating between rivalries, territorial disputes, and collaborations in several sectors, in particular, trade. China’s often bellicose attitude has undermined their relationship.
Qatar World Cup group removes “China” label on Taiwan
Qatar Alters World Cup app that treated Taiwan as part of China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Taiwan thanks World Cup organizers after China reference removed from fan IDs / Reuters
Created to facilitate fans’ access to the games, the Qatar Alters World Cup was amended after listing Taiwan as a province of China, provoking the wrath of Taiwan officials and supporters. After the mention of China was removed from attendees’ cards, the Taiwanese foreign ministry thanked the organizers.
China’s railways go full speed ahead
What the railway lobby reveals about China’s political system / Sixth Tone
“China has spent trillions on railway construction over the past two decades, and local governments have pulled out all the stops to ensure they get their share.”
Taiwan lobbied for support in the U.S.
Taiwan admits paying American lobbyists to help establish closer US ties amid rising pressure from Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
The Taiwanese foreign ministry admits with transparency that it employed public relations companies to help strengthen ties with the U.S. in a context of heightened tensions with China.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
China’s dream of hosting the FIFA World Cup is in a stalemate
Zero-COVID kicks Xi’s goal of hosting China World Cup out of play / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
COVID uncertainties have negatively impacted Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 vision for China to become a major player in the global game and it seems that the Winter Olympics will remain China’s last hosting of a huge sports event for the time being.
Harry Potter is back in China in audio format
Chinese ‘Harry Potter’ fans all ears for first audiobook release / Sixth Tone
“Popular audiobook platform Ximalaya is offering all seven volumes of the globally acclaimed fantasy novel.”
The right to remain single
Young Chinese have shunned marriage. Now, they want singles’ rights. / Sixth Tone
As China ramps up pressure on its citizens to have children amid plunging birth and marriage rates, Chinese singles are forming a tight-knit community to defend their interests.