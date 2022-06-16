News Briefing for Thursday, June 16, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Here’s what else you need to know about China today:

Michelle Bachelet said she did not speak to detained Uyghurs during her recent, highly criticized trip to China. She told a session at the 50th Human Rights Council in Geneva that there were “limitations” on her visit due to COVID restrictions and that she was “accompanied by government officials throughout the visit,” though noted that she was able to meet members of civil society organizations without government supervision.

Support for the private sector: At a meeting of the State Council yesterday, Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 announced new measures to support private investors, including deferring contributions by SMEs to basic medical insurance, and postponing payments for government charges.

Youth unemployment crisis: According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the national unemployment rate in May was 5.9%, down 0.2 percentage points month-on-month, while the unemployment rate for young people aged 16–24 was 18.4%, up 0.2 percentage points month-on-month.

Over a trillion payments in 2021: According to the Payment and Clearing Association of China, in 2021, there were 4,300 licensed payment institutions in China with a collective 3.24 billion active users. A total of 1.13 trillion payments were processed last year at a total value of 416.73 trillion yuan ($62.02 trillion), representing year-on-year increases of 29.48% and 17.17%, respectively.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che.

