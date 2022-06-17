Links for Thursday, June 16, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China to solidify iron ore imports
China to set up centralized iron ore buyer to counter Australia’s dominance / FT (paywall)
“China is moving to consolidate the country’s iron ore imports through a new centrally controlled group by the end of this year, as Xi Jinping’s administration seeks to increase Beijing’s pricing power over the industry.”
Top Chinese law firm plans to expand in Singapore
Top China law firm for tech giants plans Singapore expansion / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Han Kun Law Offices, a top Chinese law firm, is weighing expansion in Singapore to find new deals and support its existing clients’ growth in the region.”
Mainlanders are moving to Singapore
In depth: Why relocating mainlanders see Singapore as a safe haven for their businesses and property / Caixin (paywall)
“The impact of the pandemic meant new housing developments in Singapore were on hold, and with the reopening of the border, foreigners were arriving en masse to work and study, which meant demand far exceeded supply in the island state.”
China beefs up with a new aircraft carrier
Chinese shipyard ready to launch Type 003 aircraft carrier, satellite images show / SCMP (paywall)
“China could be about to launch its third and most advanced aircraft carrier, according to the latest commercial satellite images of the shipyard.”
China tries to soothe private firm jitters
China vows private firms will receive ‘equal treatment’ in charm offensive to prop up struggling sector / SCMP (paywall)
“In a bid to entice struggling private businesses to invest more to heal the ailing economy, central authorities are vowing to do all they can to support such investments, according to a Wednesday meeting of China’s cabinet, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.”
Pandemonium in the Pacific
Australian minister visits New Zealand during Pacific trip / AP
Australia’s new foreign minister, Penny Wong, visited New Zealand on her Pacific tour to strategize efforts against China’s influence in the region. Wong discussed newfound climate change goals, and emphasized economic independence from China.
Penny Wong to meet Solomon Islands PM in effort to mend ties after China deal / Guardian
New Zealand to boost maritime security with Solomon Islands amid China focus on Pacific / Guardian
Another Chinese ship sails through the Sea of Japan
Chinese destroyer on long-distance exercises in Sea of Japan / AP
The Type 055 destroyer Lhasa, one of China’s largest combat ships, is running long-distance naval exercises in the Sea of Japan. During the trial runs, Type 055 is assisted by another Type 052D destroyer and Type 903 oiler ships.
China’s foreign investors sell debt holdings in wake of potential yuan devaluation
China debt holdings slashed by over 1 trillion yuan in May, Beijing eager to ‘safeguard’ currency / SCMP (paywall)
“Foreign investors slashed their holdings of Chinese government bonds for the fourth consecutive month in May amid growing monetary policy divergence between its central bank and the US Federal Reserve that could further weaken the yuan.”
Xi-Putin
China’s Xi reaffirms support for Russia’s security concerns / Al Jazeera
China’s Xi gives most direct backing to Putin since invasion / Politico
US says China’s support for Russia over Ukraine puts it on ‘wrong side of history’ / Guardian
China, Russia give differing accounts of Xi-Putin phone call / Bloomberg (paywall)
The Chinese job market is looking bleak for many
‘Let it rot’: China’s tech workers struggle to find jobs / FT (paywall)
‘We won’t survive’: China’s migrant workers fear more lockdowns as COVID threat remains / Guardian