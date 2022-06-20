Highlighted Links for Monday, June 20, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
NetEase and Blizzard delay Diablo Immortal launch in China
NetEase delays Diablo Immortal’s China launch, shares tumble / Reuters
“Internet and gaming giant NetEase delayed the rollout of its video game Diablo Immortal in China three days ahead of its official launch, a move that comes just after the game’s official account on Weibo was banned from making new posts.”
NetEase and Blizzard delay launch of Diablo Immortal in China / TechNode
NetEase’s shares fall after nationalist backlash in China over Winnie the Pooh post / FT (paywall)
NetEase shares plunge after Diablo Immortal game launch is postponed / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tencent trims the fat by cutting news app
Tencent news aggregator app Kuai Bao to cease operations next month, as China’s Big Tech firms cut noncore businesses / SCMP (paywall)
“Tencent will terminate next month the operations of Kuai Bao, its news aggregator app, in a sign that even China’s most powerful and deep-pocketed Big Tech companies must cut noncore businesses amid ongoing regulatory pressure and the country’s flagging economic growth.”
Almost 25% of European firms are mulling over an exit from China
Nearly one in four European firms consider shifting out of China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Nearly one in four European companies in China are considering shifting their investments out of the country amid COVID lockdowns, according to a report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.
TikTok tries to soothe concerns over China’s access to user data
TikTok moves to ease fears amid report workers in China accessed U.S. users’ data / AFP via Guardian
“TikTok has said that Oracle will store all the data from its U.S. users, in a bid to allay fears about its safety in the hands of a platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.”
TikTok says its American traffic is going through Oracle servers, but it retains backups. / NYT (paywall)
Game over for ByteDance’s Shanghai studio
ByteDance to shut Shanghai game development studio / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“TikTok owner ByteDance is disbanding one of its main game studios due to its disappointing performance.”
ByteDance disbands Shanghai games studio in expansion setback / Bloomberg (paywall)
Companies scrutinize their supply chains for Xinjiang forced labor
Volkswagen faces union and shareholder calls to examine China human rights allegations / FT (paywall)
“Volkswagen’s anchor shareholder, the state of Lower Saxony, has joined Germany’s most powerful union boss in calling on the company to address allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the Chinese province where the manufacturer has had a car plant since 2013.”
Red flags for forced labor found in China’s car battery supply chain / NYT (paywall)
“Ties to potentially coercive labor practices could prove a problem for an industry that is heavily dependent on China, once a new law barring Xinjiang products goes into effect.”
Companies brace for chaos as Xinjiang import ban starts in U.S. / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Earthquake rattles Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes central Taiwan coast / AP
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Hualien County in Taiwan at 9:05 a.m. on Monday morning, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Shanghai sees less severe COVID cases
Less than 0.1% of Shanghai’s hospitalized COVID patients develop severe illness, study shows / Caixin (paywall)
“Less than 0.1% of the more than 30,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Shanghai in the latest outbreak developed severe illness and all of them were over 60 years old with underlying medical conditions or weakened immune systems, a study found.”
Beaming down solar energy from space
China tests tech that could beam solar power from space to Earth / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese researchers have successfully tested a full-system model of technology that could one day wirelessly transmit solar power from outer space to Earth.”
Is corporate greenwashing hurting rare orangutans?
Chinese state-owned company accused of endangering rare orangutans / FT (paywall)
“A Chinese state-owned company that trumpeted its green credentials when listing on the London Stock Exchange has quietly acquired a development in Indonesia that scientists warn threatens the world’s rarest great ape.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Will a Biden-Xi meeting change the tide on U.S.-China tensions?
Biden deciding on China tariffs, says he will speak with Xi soon / Reuters
Biden says he and China’s Xi to talk ‘soon,’ weighing tariffs / Bloomberg (paywall)
Lawmakers push new compromise for screening American investments in China / Politico
U.S. reviews China tariffs, possible gas tax pause to curb inflation / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Families push Biden for release of jailed Americans in China / Politico
Friction over China’s expanding influence in the Pacific
Solomons says China won’t have regular military presence / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Solomons PM tells Australia there will be no China military base / Bloomberg (paywall) Head of
U.S. lawmakers push for more money to counter China in Indo-Pacific / FT (paywall)
Australian minister visits Solomons to counter China / AP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Treatments for Hong Kong’s transgender teens
Why Hong Kong’s underage trans teens want age limits for the city’s gender clinic scrapped / HKFP
Trans teens in Hong Kong want to lower the 18-year-old age limit to receive hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and gender-affirming treatments, which is only offered by the GIC, the city’s only gender clinic.
China’s graduates lower their job expectations
With jobs scarce, China’s graduates dream small / Sixth Tone
Chinese slowdown pushes youth unemployment to new highs / WSJ (paywall)
Due to COVID outbreaks and lockdowns, many businesses have scaled down recruitment while Chinese graduates are set to reach an all-time high.
An artsy tea revival
Hit TV show brings back forgotten ancient Chinese ceremony involving intricate calligraphy and patterns in whipped tea / SCMP (paywall)
“An ancient Chinese tea ceremony involving drawing patterns and characters in whipped tea with water is making a comeback in China after it was shown on a hit TV drama set 1,000 years ago.”
Family struggles in China’s Communist victory
Sisters divided by China’s divisions / NYT (paywall)
A new book tells the story of a family torn apart by the Communist victory in China.