Links for Monday, June 20, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Outrage continues over brutal attack against Tangshan women
‘What happened to the Tangshan women?’: Chinese demand answers on brutal restaurant attack / CNN
Xiaomi’s smart home appliances face temporary outage
Xiaomi’s smart home services hit by temporary outage / TechNode
“Multiple users reported that their Mijia smart home appliances, ranging from lights to air conditioning units, have been offline and unresponsive since Thursday night, according to a report by Chinese media outlet Jiemian.”
ByteDance to fire 3,000 staff members
ByteDance to cut around 3,000 staff from its edtech business: report / TechNode
“TikTok owner ByteDance is set to lay off around 3,000 staff from its edtech business, China Star Market cited sources from the firm in a June 18 report.”
Chinese telescope issued false alarm on alien life
A Chinese telescope did not find an alien signal. The search continues. / NYT (paywall)
“China’s astronomers have been initiated into the search for extraterrestrial intelligence with the kind of false alarm that others in the field have experienced for decades.”
Solar farms vs. local farmers
China’s solar projects raise land grabbing concerns / Sixth Tone
“A solar photovoltaic project in northern China’s Hebei Province has angered local farmers who accuse developers of forcibly grabbing their farmland, highlighting the conflict between companies pushing the country’s clean energy goals and those caught in the crosshairs.”
Winter Olympic villages to COVID quarantine sites
China turns Winter Olympic villages into COVID quarantine camps / FT (paywall)
“China has turned the Olympic villages used to house athletes at the Beijing Winter Games into quarantine camps for anyone potentially infected with COVID-19.”
Economy woes
China keeps lending benchmarks unchanged, wary of policy divergence risks / TechNode
China studying ‘extraordinary’ support for manufacturers: report / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s once-sizzling property market has started to cool / NYT (paywall)
Arrests made in Henan banking scheme
Chinese police make arrests in Henan banking scandal that has put spotlight on financial risks / SCMP (paywall)
“Police in central China’s Henan Province have arrested a number of suspects allegedly involved in a ‘complicated’ cash crisis involving rural banks, while investigators continue to search for the whereabouts of customers’ missing deposits.”
Hong Kong’s new health chief probably won’t change policy on COVID
Hong Kong’s new health chief staunchly defends COVID zero / Bloomberg (paywall)
Lo Chung-mau (盧寵茂 Lú Chǒngmào), Hong Kong’s new health secretary approved by Beijing over the weekend amd who has staunchly defended COVID-zero in the past, has pledged to carry out “evidence-based COVID policies.”
China denies building naval base in Cambodia
China denies building naval bases but fear of its military reach grows / FT (paywall)
“Cambodian defense minister Tea Banh took great pains this month to convince western military officials and diplomats that China was not building a military base in his country.”
U.S. rejects China’s assertion that Taiwan Strait is not international waters
U.S. rejects China’s claims over Taiwan strait as concerns grow / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Biden administration officials have decided to reject a vague new assertion by China that the Taiwan Strait is not ‘international waters’ and are increasingly concerned the stance could result in more frequent challenges at sea for the democratically governed island.”
New leadership sets goals for Hong Kong’s future
China lists Hong Kong housing among big focuses for next leader John Lee / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong’s new government retains finance chief in sign of continuity / Reuters
Beijing tells new gov’t to enhance Hong Kong’s int’l competitiveness, tackle housing problem / HKFP
Eyes on Xi ahead of 20th National Congress
Op-ed: Why China’s Xi Jinping’s damage control is all about heading off a crisis / CNBC
Xi says China’s corruption still severe and complicated / Bloomberg (paywall)
China seeks to strengthen ties with Thailand, Washington voices concern
Washington worries China Is winning over Thailand / Foreign Policy
“The United States has become increasingly worried about Thailand falling under China’s influence, former U.S. military and civilian officials said, with Beijing applying significant pressure on the U.S. ally in Southeast Asia to purchase Chinese-made submarines.”
China’s booming market for outdoor gear, despite dampened consumer confidence
Chinese splash out on tech goods, camping gear in shopping fest / Reuters
“High-end home appliances and camping gear were among Chinese shoppers’ most sought after buys during the “618” shopping festival, according to e-commerce platforms, in a sign of how China’s COVID-19 curbs are driving lifestyle changes.”
China’s locked-down urbanites heed call of the wild, driving boom for outdoor goods / FT (paywall)
China’s consumer confidence crisis will leave permanent scars / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s JD.com posts slowest growth ever in ‘618’ shopping event / Reuters
China’s COVID-hit shoppers focus on value as retail blitz wraps up / Caixin (paywall)
China’s No. 2 online mall sees slow consumer recovery / Bloomberg (paywall)
One dead, one injured in explosion and fire at Sinopec’s Shanghai facility
Fire, blast at Sinopec’s Shanghai facility kills one / WSJ (paywall)
Sinopec Shanghai plant blaze leaves one dead, one injured / Caixin (paywall)
China’s Russian oil imports reach a record-high $7.5 billion in May
China buys $7.5 billion of Russian energy with oil at record / Bloomberg (paywall)
Last month, China imported more Russian crude oil than ever before / Washington Post (paywall)
Ukraine latest: China’s Russian oil imports soar 55% in May to a record / Nikkei Asia (paywall)