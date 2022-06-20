News Briefing for Monday, June 20, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Blazing fire at Sinopoc’s Shanghai plant: A fire broke out at a Sinopec chemical plant in Shanghai’s Jinshan District at 4 a.m. today, leaving at least one person dead. Firefighters were able to control the blaze and rescue work is underway, though the specific cause is still under investigation, the company stated.
WeChat tightens up on NFT trading: The Tencent-owned social messaging platform will ban accounts that provide secondary trading services for non-fungible token (NFT) collections, Chinese state-run Global Times reported on Twitter.
China bought a record amount of Russian oil, with China’s total imports from its northern neighbor surging 80% year-on-year to $10.27 billion in May. Crude imports rose 55% from 2021 to 8.42 million tons, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion — about $1 billion more than in April and double the amount compared with last year, with Russia overtaking Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest source of oil.
It is time for “China to leverage capital,” or at least that’s what the founder of Guancha, Eric X. Li (李世默 Lǐ Shìmò), a Shanghai-born, U.S.-educated venture capitalist and an avid pro-Beijing voice in the West, proposes in a 13-minute speech that has been translated by Pekingnology.
New regulations for Party members’ spouses and children: The General Office of the Communist Party of China has released new regulations for the spouses and children of Party members to run businesses, requiring members to carefully report such information, which will be subject to random inspections, and dismissals in case of violations.
Health product craze: Alihealth, Alibaba’s platform for medical prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines, has reported that during the recent 618 ecommerce festival (June 1–18), the transaction volume of health products and equipment, especially among users born after 2000, increased by nearly 170 times year-on-year.
- Outdoor gear is also booming, with Chinese consumers forecasted to spend 35 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) on camping equipment this year, about a 20% increase from 2021, as COVID curbs force urbanites to seek activities in the open air.
- Consumer confidence in general, however, remains low, with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com reporting only 10.3% total sales growth over the 18 days, sharply down from the 2021 event’s growth of 27.7%.
Huayou Cobalt to tap Indonesian nickel: Yesterday, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, a supplier of raw materials for electric batteries, announced plans to raise up to 17.7 billion yuan ($2.63 billion) in a non-public share offering to construct a nickel-cobalt hydroxide project in Indonesia, with an annual output of 120,000 tons of nickel.
