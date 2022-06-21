Highlighted Links for Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Airbnb’s exit and China’s closure to the world
For some Chinese hosts, Airbnb’s exit marks a return to a smaller world / Rest of World
Chinese Airbnb users are mourning the platform’s departure from the country, despite the fact that the company never fully took off in China and local rivals maintained most of the market.
Honda China breaks ground on new EV factory
Honda China venture begins construction of Guangdong EV factory / Reuters
“Honda said on Tuesday its joint venture in China with Guangzhou Automobile has begun building an electric vehicle factory in Guangdong province with an initial investment of 3.49 billion yuan ($522 million).”
Beidaihe bans Teslas ahead of 20th National Congress
Tesla cars barred for 2 months in Beidaihe, site of China leadership meet / Reuters
“The decision by the Beidaihe authorities comes just weeks after Tesla cars were also barred from driving on to some roads in the central city of Chengdu in early June, which coincided with a visit by Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 to the city.”
Tencent and JD.com walk back on poor performing investments
Tencent slashes wager on stock that soared 684% in edtech frenzy / Bloomberg (paywall)
JD.com retreats again from money-losing group-buying business / Caixin (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Extreme weather in southern China
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China amid heavy rains, floods / Al Jazeera
China hit by floods and heat waves in climate double whammy / Bloomberg (paywall)
Yesterday on SupChina: Three tornadoes, record rainfall, and blistering heat waves raise climate alarm in China.
The space race to Mars
China aims to bring Mars samples to Earth 2 years before NASA, ESA mission / Space News
“Sūn Zézhōu 孙泽洲, chief designer of the Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter and rover mission, presented a new mission profile for China’s Mars sample return.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.S.-China tariff talks are on the back burner before G7
No Biden move on Chinese tariffs likely before G7 meeting, sources say / Reuters
“U.S. President Joe Biden is considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb inflation, but no decision is likely before next week’s Group of Seven summit, people familiar with the matter said.”
China, U.S. urged to ‘start small’ as Biden ponders Trump-era trade tariff rollback amid record inflation / SCMP (paywall)
Health code scandal is taken to court
Henan resident sues health authorities alleging health code abuse / Caixin (paywall)
A resident of Zhengzhou has decided to sue the Henan provincial public health authority over alleged abuses of health codes, which provoked public protests.
Can China mediate in the Horn of Africa?
China’s 1st Horn of Africa envoy offers to mediate in region / AP
At a Chinese-led peace conference in Addis Ababa, Chinese special envoy to the Horn of Africa Xuē Bīng 薛冰 offered to mediate in a peace settlement as conflicts spread from the Tigray region, in northern Ethiopia, as China’s concern grows over the region’s instability and its desire to protect its investments.
China’s Horn of Africa envoy tells regional peace conference he is ready to mediate disputes / SCMP (paywall)
Will China bring stability to the Horn of Africa? / China Global South Project (paywall)
New U.S. regulations begin on imports from Xinjiang
U.S. ban on imports from China’s Xinjiang region takes effect / BBC
U.S. ban on cotton from forced Uyghur labor comes into force / Guardian
Uygur Forced Labor Prevention Act takes effect in U.S., banning imports from Xinjiang / SCMP (paywall)
Companies brace for chaos as Xinjiang import ban starts in U.S. / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Why China and U.S. disagree on forced labor in Xinjiang / Bloomberg (paywall)
Lawyers call on intl court to investigate Uyghur treatment / AP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Remembering the importance of China’s constitution
Recovering the forgotten history of China’s constitution / Sixth Tone
A new book, Using the Past as Prologue, delves into important cases in the 20 years following China’s 1982 constitution.
Beloved Chinese songwriter dies at 94
Acclaimed Chinese lyricist Qiao Yu dies at 94 / Sixth Tone
“Qiáo Yǔ 乔羽, the songwriter who penned timeless classics that have been sung by generations of Chinese for decades, died Sunday. He was 94.”
Architects named for new Jinghe arts center
Zaha Hadid Architects wins contest to design Chinese arts center / Architects Journal
“The London practice defeated an undisclosed shortlist in the two-stage contest to win the commission for the Jinghe New City Culture & Art Center. Its building will feature a multimedia library, performing arts theater, multifunctional halls, studios, exhibition spaces and outdoor courtyards and gardens.”