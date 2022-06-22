Highlighted Links for Wednesday, June 22, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Li Auto reveals new SUV to compete with BMW and Mercedes-Benz
Li Auto announces new SUV L9 with competitive pricing / TechNode
“On Tuesday, Li Auto announced the L9, a full-size, three-row sports utility vehicle, as part of its stated ambitious plan to achieve 1.6 million vehicle sales by 2025. The car’s starting price is less than half that of similar offerings from the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz.”
Will Apple’s CarPlay come to China?
Apple job listing indicates CarPlay push in China / Caixin (paywall)
“Apple is hiring automotive software engineers in China in a sign that the company may be preparing to bring its new generation of CarPlay in-car operating systems to China.”
Apple hires engineers in China to integrate CarPlay software into new vehicles / TechNode
Bigger tax breaks for new energy vehicles
China considers extending purchase tax exemption for new energy vehicles / Reuters
“China will step up support for automobile consumption and expects vehicle and auto-related consumption to increase by about 200 billion yuan ($30 billion) in 2022, state media reported, citing a regular cabinet meeting on Wednesday.”
Douyin will livestream FIFA World Cup in China
TikTok wins rights to stream FIFA World Cup / Caixin (paywall)
“ByteDance Ltd.’s short video app Douyin will livestream the 2022 FIFA World Cup online in China, after it was chosen as a partner by China Media Group, the parent of state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).”
Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei selling 5G gear in country
Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei sale of 5G gear / Reuters
“A Swedish appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling by a lower court that banned Huawei from selling 5G equipment in the country, in the latest setback to the Chinese telecoms company’s hopes of staging a comeback.”
Alibaba’s woes in China
From nappies to cricket: China’s Alibaba targets South Asia / FT (paywall)
Alibaba’s Freshippo cuts staff in purchasing and operations departments: report / TechNode
Ant, Alibaba plan for less intertwined future after China crackdown / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China’s COVID carousel
China resumes more international flights as crippling COVID curbs ease / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s aviation regulator is seeking to revive more international flight routes as the nation gradually eases tough COVID-19 cross-border travel curbs.”
Beijing kids must take a PCR COVID test to play in the park / Bloomberg (paywall)
Constant cycle of restrictions is China’s COVID future / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shanghai-Kunshan commuters face hurdles as travel curbs relaxed / Sixth Tone
Extreme weather, climate change, and China
China heatwaves drive up power demand to record levels, southern floods swamp cities / Reuters
South China floods force tens of thousands to evacuate / AP
China’s manufacturing hub raises flood alert to highest level / Bloomberg (paywall)
South China floods force tens of thousands to evacuate / Bloomberg (paywall)
This week on SupChina: Three tornadoes, record rainfall, and blistering heat waves raise climate alarm in China.
Four injured in Taiwan navy helicopter accident
Taiwan navy helicopter makes hard landing, injuring four crew members / SCMP (paywall)
“A Taiwanese anti-submarine helicopter was forced to make a hard landing at a naval base in Zuoying, southern Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon, injuring four crew members on board, in the fifth major accident to befall the island’s military this year.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong drops in global human rights index ahead of leadership change
Hong Kong plunges lower in global human rights index / Guardian
“Hong Kong has plunged further in a human rights ranking report, bringing it on a par with Saudi Arabia in some indicators, and closer to converging with China,” per a rankings report by the Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI).
Hong Kong’s incoming deputy justice secretary to quit pro-Beijing group amid concerns membership could undermine impartiality / SCMP (paywall)
Veteran Hong Kong lawmaker Regina Ip appointed convenor of incoming leader John Lee’s de facto cabinet / SCMP (paywall)
Only 10% of Australians trust Beijing
One in 10 Australians trust China’s government, Lowy survey says / Bloomberg (paywall)
A little over one in 10 Australians have faith in the Chinese government to act responsibly in international affairs, per a new survey by the Lowy Institute.
Two Chinese activists to stand trial over civil society summit
Two Chinese rights lawyers face trial for state subversion / Reuters
Legal scholar Xǔ Zhìyǒng 许志永 and lawyer Dīng Jiāxǐ 丁家喜, two prominent human rights figures, will stand trial for participating in Xiamen’s 2019 civil society summit and for “subverting state power.”
Two Chinese activists face trial over civil society summit / Al Jazeera
Attacks on Chinese communities worsen in the DRC
Worsening criminal attacks on Chinese in DRC / China Global South Project (paywall)
“Attacks against Chinese nationals in the DRC’s mining provinces of Lualaba and Haut-Katanga are worsening. Chinese community groups have listed 10 violent incidents in the region since late May.”
Tangshan stripped of honorary title following assault of four women
Chinese city stripped of ‘civilised’ title after attack on female diners / Guardian
“The northern Chinese city of Tangshan has been stripped of a national honorary title as the fallout from the assault of four women at a restaurant earlier this month continues.”
Yesterday on SupChina: Senior police officer dismissed, many under investigation after Tangshan assault.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Hong Kong’s new museum promotes national identity
Hong Kong palace museum aims to engage city’s youth with Chinese culture / Reuters
“Hong Kong’s new Palace Museum, a gift from Beijing to marks the 25th anniversary of the territory’s return to Chinese rule, aims to engage the city’s younger generation with Chinese culture, its director said on Wednesday.”
Hong Kong Palace Museum can help foster sense of national identity among residents, outgoing leader says / SCMP (paywall)
Identity politics in young Hongkongers
76 percent of young people polled identify as ‘Hongkongers,’ while only 2 percent think of themselves as ‘Chinese’ / SCMP (paywall)
“This was despite overall survey results showing an increase in recent years of residents’ sense of being “Chinese,” with the latest rating at 6.52 on a scale of zero to 10, up from 6.13 last time, also the highest since the poll in December 2018 when the rating was 6.6.”
China’s office cats are out of work
Office cats laid off as companies close / Sixth Tone
“He spends much of the day sleeping, or keeping to himself quietly. At night, he gets into bed and mewls for attention. Zhaocai is part of a growing group displaced by the contraction of China’s startup economy: Laid-off office cats.”
Good news for amusement park goers
Universal Beijing Resort to reopen on June 25 as COVID cases drop / Reuters
“The Universal Beijing Resort said on Wednesday it will reopen on June 25 after being closed for nearly two months, as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital falls.”