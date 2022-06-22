Links for Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China’s “prudent” monetary policy
China inflation: Li Keqiang says ‘prudent’ economic policy, bumper wheat harvest leaves room to tackle risks / SCMP (paywall)
“China has room to maneuver on monetary policy and will see a bumper wheat harvest this year, leaving it well placed to tame inflation and meet food security needs, Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 has said.”
Nearly 80% of Chinese logistic firms face declining profits in first five months
Almost 80% of China’s logistics firms report falling profits in first five months, survey shows / Caixin (paywall)
“Almost 80% of China’s logistics companies saw their profits decline in the first five months, according to an industry survey, as weakening demand, rising costs and a cash crunch due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh.”
Drumming up the DRAM market
Shenzhen recruits Japanese semiconductor heavyweight as China moves to challenge U.S., Korean dominance in memory chips / SCMP (paywall)
“A newly created chip start-up owned by the Shenzhen government has recruited a Japanese semiconductor industry heavyweight in the latest sign of China’s ambition to take a bigger share of the global DRAM market dominated by U.S. and South Korean players.”
Satellites wars
The corporate feud over satellites that pitted the west against China / FT (paywall)
“The Microsoft Teams meeting only lasted 35 minutes. But it was enough time for the board to wrest control of the rights to launch hundreds of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites from a majority China-owned company to a subsidiary of a U.S. telecoms group.”
Chinese gaming company U9 goes private
Chinese gaming firm U9 goes private after continued losses / TechNode
“U9 Game, a long-running Chinese gaming company founded in 1984, exited the Shanghai Stock Exchange and went private on Tuesday.”
Will Chinese manufacturers take over the OLED market?
Samsung-LG court battle ends in win for Chinese OLED panel makers / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A decade-long conflict between South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and LG Group over OLED technology has finally drawn to a close, but not before Chinese players wrested control of a sizable portion of the market.”
Bilibili to lock some content behind paywalls
China’s Bilibili launches paywall as it seeks new revenue source / Reuters
“The Shanghai-based company, sometimes referred to as China’s answer to YouTube, has started to feature premium videos on its platform. For example, users seeking to watch a series of videos named “The World’s Top 10 Unsolved Mysteries” now need to pay about 30 yuan ($4.48) to do so.”
China calls for peaceful resolution on border dispute with India
China: Border issues with India should be resolved through dialogue / Reuters
“China and India should resolve their border issues through dialogue and consultation as the two countries’ common interests outweigh their differences, Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 said on Wednesday.”
Xiangtan Construction Investment hit with bond-borrowing ban
Xiangtan Construction Investment barred from bond borrowings for two years / Caixin (paywall)
“Xiangtan Construction Investment was banned from borrowing money in the bond market for two years and was ordered to conduct comprehensive rectification of problems exposed in its violations of regulations, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said Tuesday in a statement.”
Evergrande’s debt-restructuring plan to be revealed in July
Evergrande says debt restructuring plan is on schedule for end of July / Caixin (paywall)
“Debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group reaffirmed that a preliminary debt restructuring plan can be expected on schedule by the end of July in the company’s latest effort to allay creditors’ concerns over its ability to repay a mountain of debt.”
Former chief of Xinjiang gets demoted
Former Xinjiang chief’s ‘demotion’ in China sparks speculation / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The former chief of China’s Xinjiang region is now working in a senior agricultural post elsewhere in the country, state media reported last week, an effective demotion for an official Washington accuses of overseeing human rights abuses against ethnic Uyghurs in the nation’s far west.”
China ramps up pressure on Taiwan
First pineapples, now fish: to pressure Taiwan, China flexes economic muscle / NYT (paywall)
China’s recent ban on imported grouper fish from Taiwan signals a tighter grip on the self-governed region. Taiwan’s president believes this ban is politically motivated, and grouper farmers are struggling.
China sends dozens of warplanes into skies near Taiwan / CNN
“A total of 29 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s self-declared air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, according to the island’s Defense Ministry.”
Can China mediate in the Horn of Africa?
China seeks to expand Africa trade dominance with role as peace mediator / WSJ (paywall)
“China offered to mediate disputes across the troubled Horn of Africa at its first regional peace conference, the latest sign Beijing is expanding decades of economic diplomacy into matters of war and peace.”
China’s Horn of Africa conference reveals the limits of mediation role / China Global South Project (paywall)
Dozens of China’s local governments accused of misusing funds
China’s cash-strapped local governments accused of misusing funds as economic pressure grows / SCMP (paywall)
“Dozens of local governments and small- to medium-sized banks in China have been found to be in breach of financial rules, as authorities in Beijing crack down on systemic risks amid growing pressure on the economy.”