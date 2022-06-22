News Briefing for Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BRICS summit kicks off in Beijing: Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 criticized sanctions for “politicizing, instrumentalizing and weaponizing” the global economy in a video link at the BRICS Business Forum today. The bloc, meant as an alternative to Western-dominated governance, includes Brazil, Russia, China, India, and South Africa — and none of their leaders have openly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his nation’s invasion of Ukraine.
Is Beijing easing up on the tech crackdown? A central commission meeting led by Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 on Wednesday might bring good news for China’s embattled fintech industry, after the commission approved new plans to promote the “healthy” development of the sectors that were hit hard by regulatory crackdowns starting in 2020.
Take a look at the memories of Shanghai’s lockdown in a new interactive project by Sixth Tone, which puts together the stories of the city’s residents living under two months of strict — and often chaotically mismanaged — COVID pandemic curbs.
What really drives China’s tech powerhouse? A new book debunks the myths surrounding Chinese strategies on technological innovation, proposing instead that China’s success relies largely on domestic innovation. Read an excerpt translated by Pekingnology’s Zichen Wang here.
Logistics companies may be over the worst: Yesterday, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing reported the results of a survey of domestic logistics companies, which found that almost 80% of companies reported declining profits and revenues in the first five months of the year. By the end of May, however, more than half of the companies reported that road transport had generally recovered, and two thirds reported that freight transport had stayed the same or increased.
Hazardous waste dumping in Guangdong: According to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, since 2018, there have been more than 400 cases of the dumping of hazardous waste in Guangdong Province, including 26 cases of inter-provincial dumping, with a total of 765 tons of hazardous waste dumped in the province.
Tencent launches XR department: According to a local report, Tencent 腾讯 has launched an extended reality (XR) department to produce software and hardware for the company’s XR business, thereby confirming the company’s full commitment to the evolving metaverse.
