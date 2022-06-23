Highlighted Links for Thursday, June 23, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Supply chain woes hit Xpeng’s cars to Europe
Xpeng Motors stops taking P5 orders from Europe: report / TechNode
“Xpeng Motors has stopped taking orders for its second sedan model — the P5 — from four European countries because of ongoing supply chain disruption restricting exports of its vehicles, the Chinese EV maker said on Wednesday.”
Shares dip for online drug sellers over rumored sales ban
Online drug sellers lead China tech losses on fears of sales ban / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Shares of China’s online drug sellers slumped in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a media report renewed concerns that Beijing may ban third-party platforms from offering medicines over the internet.”
BMW’s new $2.2 billion EV plant
BMW starts production at new $2.2 bln China plant to ramp up EV output / Reuters
BMW has put 15 billion yuan ($2.24 billion) into the new Lydia plant in Shenyang, which “will increase BMW’s annual output in the world’s biggest auto market to 830,000 vehicles from 700,000 in 2021,” the company said.
Gaming revenue slumps for three months straight
Chinese video gaming revenue falls in May, a third month of decline amid slowing economy and less player spending / SCMP (paywall)
“Industry revenue declined 6.74% last month year on year to 22.9 billion yuan ($3.4 billion), and it was down 0.31% from April, according to a report published by research firm Gamma Data on Wednesday.”
Beijing urges state firms to hire college grads
State firms urged to recruit more college graduates amid bleak job market / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s top state-asset supervisor has urged state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to hire more college graduates this year, in an effort to bolster a job market that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s regulatory crackdowns.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China’s No. 2 calls for disaster relief amid extreme weather
Amid record-breaking floods in China, Premier calls for stepped up disaster control and relief / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 has called for authorities nationwide to step up flood control and disaster relief efforts as severe flooding in the southern part of the country affects hundreds of thousands of people.”
Extreme weather hits China with massive floods and scorching heat / NYT (paywall)
China’s Li repeats call to boost harvest after summer floods / Bloomberg (paywall)
This week on SupChina: Three tornadoes, record rainfall, and blistering heat waves raise climate alarm in China.
Has COVID sparked an obesity problem in Hong Kong children?
Proportion of Hong Kong children who are overweight, obese more than doubled during COVID-19 — CUHK study / HKFP
“The proportion of Hong Kong children who are overweight and obese has more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) survey has found.”
China’s marine ecosystems are still in poor health
China’s coastal ecosystems still unhealthy despite recent progress, official says / Reuters
“Most of China’s marine ecosystems are still in poor health despite recent improvements, and more efforts are needed to restore, protect and monitor coastal waters, an environment ministry official said on Thursday.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Two prominent civil rights leaders go to trial in China, behind closed doors
Chinese rights advocate Xu Zhiyong on trial for state subversion amid secrecy and tight security / SCMP (paywall)
Xǔ Zhìyǒng 许志永 and lawyer Dīng Jiāxǐ 丁家喜 will go through closed-door state subversion trials this week amid tight security.
Human rights lawyer who challenged China’s Xi has secret trial / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese nationals are fleeing Xi’s China
Number of Chinese nationals seeking asylum grows tenfold under Xi Jinping / Radio Free Asia
“The number of Chinese nationals seeking political asylum overseas has skyrocketed under ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping 习近平, according to a recent report.”
China tariffs are “significant” leverage, says USTR
Biden’s top trade negotiator defended China tariffs as an important source of leverage. / NYT (paywall)
U.S. tariffs on China give negotiating leverage: trade chief / Bloomberg (paywall)
USTR Tai calls U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods ‘significant’ leverage / Reuters
Zhengzhou officials punished for health code scandal
Chinese officials punished for changing health codes of bank depositors – state media / Reuters
“Authorities have punished five officials in China’s Zhengzhou city for deliberately turning thousands of citizens’ health codes red, the local anti-corruption authority said in a statement published late on Wednesday.”
China officials who abused health codes to stop bank protests punished / SCMP (paywall)
China’s soft power strategy
The balance of soft power / Foreign Affairs
Maria Repnikova, who spoke with SupChina in February and March, writes: “There is an inherent understanding that China’s status in the international system is limited and overshadowed by the West, and that to truly rival the United States, China needs more recognition from and more influence over global public opinion.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese internet users are not a fan of Ryan Gosling as a Ken doll
Chinese netizens roast Ryan Gosling as Ken in upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie / Radii China
Chinese social media users have “unanimously expressed their dislike of the platinum blonde hair, fake tan, jean vest, and customized underwear, deeming the look tacky and uncomfortable. ‘He looks like he would kidnap Barbie,’ reads a comment that’s been liked more than 11,500 times.”
COVID-cautious volleyball
German volleyball team refuses to play virus-hit China / AP
“Players on the German national volleyball team refused to face China rivals a few days after some of their opponents tested positive for COVID-19, costing the team a forfeit loss on Thursday.”
China’s survival simulator games are getting too real
How Chinese studios are gamifying late capitalism / Sixth Tone
“In 2001, the computer game ‘Survive in Beijing’ swept across China, becoming a thorn in the side of IT staff in primary and secondary schools nationwide.”
Starting a family in COVID-era China
What it takes to start a family in COVID-era China / Sixth Tone
“Despite China’s extension of their family planning, extended marital leave, and improved mortgage terms, starting a family during COVID-era China would prove to be a personally difficult task.”