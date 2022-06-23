Links for Thursday, June 23, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China’s real estate developers are shrinking their sales goals
Housing crash forces developers to slash sales goals / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese real estate developers are struggling to meet sales goals as homebuyers stay away amid pandemic controls and a weak economic outlook despite government efforts to bolster the property market.”
Does Airbus have ties to the Chinese military?
EU champion Airbus has deep links to Chinese military industrial complex, report says / Politico
“Top European planemaker Airbus has advanced technology sharing and manufacturing agreements with entities linked to China’s state-run military apparatus, a new report shows.”
Beloved Hong Kong pro-democracy politician faces life in jail
She was loved for standing up to China. She may die in jail / FT (paywall)
Beijing’s Taiwan policy
Beijing is still playing the long game on Taiwan / Foreign Affairs
“Concern is growing in Taiwan, in the United States, and among U.S. allies in Asia that China is preparing to attack Taiwan in the near future.”
Blockade of Chinese-owned mine in Peru ends as locals agree to negotiate
Residents end blockade of Las Bambas mine road, agree to dialogue / Reuters
“A community in Peru’s Andes mountains on Wednesday suspended their blockade of a highway used by MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine, agreeing to negotiate with the government and the company over the road’s use, one of the community’s leaders said.”
China’s version of LinkedIn slashes fewer than 15% of staff
China’s job platform Maimai lays off less than 15% of staff: report / TechNode
“Chinese LinkedIn-like platform Maimai confirmed that it had recently ‘optimized’ less than 15% of staff, Jiemian reported on Wednesday.”
G7 is keeping an eye on China
G7, NATO leaders to ratchet up pressure on Russia, keep eye on China – U.S. officials / Reuters
G7 pledges to counter ‘state-driven censorship’ and help protect journalists / SCMP (paywall)
A breakthrough in stem cell research?
‘It can create life’: Chinese team claim stem cell breakthrough in mice study / SCMP (paywall)
Tsinghua University researchers have found a breakthrough in reprogramming stem cells through their testing on mice cells. New data suggests that stem cells could produce life without the help of reproductive cells.
Ex-chair of Gree accuses police of conspiracy
Sacked head of Chinese property firm claims conspiracy amid insider trading allegations / Caixin (paywall)
“Lǔ Jūnsì 鲁君四, ex-chairman of Gree Real Estate, said police in Shangrao, a city in East China’s Jiangxi Province, acted illegally during their investigation after he reported six individuals for insider trading, according to letters that were circulated on the internet on Sunday.”