News Briefing for Thursday, June 23, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Two people are dead after a NIO test car plunged several stories off the company’s headquarters in Shanghai and hit the ground, killing both passengers in the vehicle despite efforts to rescue them.
Chinese battery giant CATL raised $6.7 billion in the second-largest share sale this year, selling 109.76 million shares priced at 410 yuan ($61) apiece, and signaling the continued appetite for new energy investments.
- The world’s largest EV battery maker and Tesla supplier also unveiled an electric-car battery with a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on a single charge.
The Philippines has scrapped a joint energy project with China in the South China Sea, stating that any potential to tap offshore energy reserves could not come “at the price of sovereignty.” The two nations have been locked in a decades-long dispute over contested waters, and had pledged in 2018 to jointly explore oil and gas assets in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), despite China also laying claim to them.
A step forward for #MeToo in China? Zhāng Guó 张国, a Chinese businessman tied to the rape case of a young female employee at Alibaba, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for “forcible indecency.” The ruling surprised many, after prosecutors decided not to press charges earlier in 2021 against the female employee’s boss, whom she also accused of assault.
Chinese influencers can’t speak on professional matters such as medicine and law without a professional certification, in yet another move by authorities to tighten up rules on livestreaming hosts.
Xi and Li boost the economy: Yesterday, Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 called for the construction of a data infrastructure system in China, including property rights, and a bigger role for domestic mobile payments and financial technology platforms in boosting the economy. At a meeting of the State Council, Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 discussed flood prevention and disaster relief, the wheat harvest, and further measures to boost automobile consumption.
Investment and financing remains robust: According to a new report, as of June 16, in the first half of the year, there were 2,650 investment and financing events in 22 industries in China, with the largest share (25%) occurring in the advanced manufacturing sector. The total invested amount was 709.1 billion yuan ($105.69 billion), which is similar to the level of 2021 over the same period.
Tmall’s 618 performance: Tmall 天貓, Alibaba’s business-to-consumer ecommerce platform, has issued a letter to its merchants stating that during this year’s 618 ecommerce festival (June 1–18), nearly 300 brands on Tmall had revenues of over 100 million yuan ($14.90 million), and more than 100,000 small and medium-sized sellers had annual growth rates of more than 100%.
