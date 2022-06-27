Editor’s Note for Monday, June 27, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
I spent the last week in the Cook Islands, an archipelago nation of 15 islands in the South Pacific, very far from everywhere. The Cook Islands have close ties to New Zealand, but I could not get away from China: Beijing funded a recent renovation of the main island’s water supply system.
The project was not without controversy, but locals seemed grateful. “China loaned all the money,” one islander told me.
Our word of the day is the Fujian (福建舰 Fújiàn Jiàn), the name of the first aircraft carrier that was both designed and built in China.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief