Highlighted Links for Monday, June 27, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Founder of JD.com Richard Liu cashes out for nearly a billion
After stepping back from JD.com, Richard Liu sells down his stake / Caixin (paywall)
“Richard Liu (刘强东 Liú Qiángdōng), founder and chairman of JD.com Inc., has been selling down his holdings in the Chinese ecommerce giant over the last month, cashing out about $932 million, exchange filings show.”
Dutch firm Prosus NV sells Tencent shares to fund stock buyback
Tencent stock falls as Prosus/Naspers to sell shares to fund buybacks / Reuters
“Technology investor Prosus NV, will tap its huge stake in China’s Tencent to fund a stock buyback in itself and parent Naspers, the Dutch firm said on Monday, knocking shares in the Chinese tech giant.”
Tencent-backer Prosus unloads nearly $4 billion of JD.com stock / Bloomberg (paywall)
Bilibili boasts great brand loyalty
More than two-thirds of Bilibili’s initial users in 2009 are still active / TechNode
“The Chinese video platform Bilibili revealed that 65% of the first batch of users registered in 2009, when the platform was launched, are still active, CEO of Bilibili Chén Ruì 陈瑞 said at the company’s 13th-anniversary event on June 26.”
Tapping into China’s booming EV market
Tencent wants to be foreign automakers’ go-to company for tech in China’s electric car market / CNBC
China electric-vehicle stocks are all the rage, trouncing Tesla / Bloomberg (paywall)
China taps markets for $10 billion to cement clean tech supremacy / FT (paywall)
Huawei and its auto partners to launch four new vehicles by 2025 / TechNode
Audi CEO tells Wirtschaftswoche to launch electric vehicles only from 2026 / Reuters
China’s currency traders may see longer work days
China said to ask banks to prepare for longer yuan trading hours / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China plans to extend the yuan’s trading hours as it seeks to increase global investor participation in onshore currency trading as part of its internationalization push.”
China to extend yuan trading hours in bid to boost global use of its currency / Reuters
Is China losing its status as the world’s manufacturer?
How bad is China’s manufacturing exodus? / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s strict pandemic controls blocking production and logistics threaten to add impetus to the manufacturing exodus that has been picking up speed over the past decade, international trade experts said.”
China’s May industrial profits kept tumbling, raising calls for more government support / SCMP (paywall)
China tightens up on anti-monopoly laws and private pension investment
China’s anti-monopoly law revised to tighten supervision on platform economy / Caixin (paywall)
China regulator proposes new rules to improve anti-monopoly governance / Reuters
China regulator issues draft rules for private pension investment products / Caixin (paywall)
China proposes rules to regulate private pension investment via mutual funds / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Shanghai’s leader stands by the citywide lockdown
Shanghai’s leader calls two-month lockdown ‘completely correct’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Shanghai’s leader declared victory in defending the financial hub against COVID-19, describing a two-month lockdown that confined millions of people to their homes and spurred sporadic unrest as ‘completely correct.’”
China’s satellite space race
China launches four satellites with two rockets in two days / Space
“China is continuing its quest to carry out more than 50 orbital launches this year with a pair of missions lifting off within just over 24 hours of each other.”
Flu spreads in southern China
Southern China sees uptick in flu cases / Sixth Tone
“At least seven children in the southern city of Shenzhen have been admitted to intensive care units — two of them have developed brain complications, while five others have been suffering from severe pneumonia, according to media reports.”
Chinese ever-expanding renewable energy
China’s clean energy growth outlook for 2022 keeps getting bigger / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s leading renewable energy think tank gave the most bullish forecast yet for its renewable power build-out this year as it tries to meet climate goals and reduce foreign fuel dependency.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
More censorship over COVID talk in China
Censors delete discussion of Beijing’s future COVID control / AP
“Digital censors quickly deleted a hashtag ‘the next five years’ Monday as online discussion swirled in response to reported remarks of Beijing’s Communist Party secretary saying that the capital city will normalize pandemic prevention controls over the course of the next five years.”
Beijing’s surveillance state
‘An invisible cage’: How China is policing the future / NYT (paywall)
“Vast surveillance data allows the state to target people whose behavior or characteristics are deemed suspicious by an algorithm, even if they’ve done nothing wrong.”
Sports gets political
China changes law so it can hit back at insults at sports events / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese lawmakers approved a change to the law that would allow it to fight back at any perceived insult at international sporting events, underscoring the lengths [Chinese leader] Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 government will go to protect China’s reputation abroad.”
Is Xi’s zero COVID alienating China’s middle class?
COVID in China: Xi’s fraying relationship with the middle class / FT (paywall)
“For decades, China’s expanding middle class had but one option to get ahead: neijuan, or joining the rat race of relentless competition. Then, a surprising strain of resistance sprouted among the young last year: tangping, lying flat and doing only the minimum to make ends meet.”
China investigates the nation’s treasure trove of academic data
China probes operator of nation’s biggest academic database / WSJ (paywall)
“China cybersecurity investigators launched a probe of the operator of the country’s biggest academic database, they said Friday, as Beijing heightens scrutiny of technology companies with big troves of data.”
Beijing calls for stronger ties with Australia
China envoy says Australia fired first shot with Huawei ban / AP
China’s envoy calls on new Australian government to repair bilateral ties / Reuters
China’s ambassador to Australia heckled as he calls for closer ties / FT (paywall)
U.S. and Taiwan to hold first talk on trade plan
Taiwan, U.S. to hold first trade talks under new initiative / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan and the United States are to hold their first meeting under a new trade framework on Monday, talks that will add to tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese social media users consider Roe’s reversal
Reversal seen as step back: Chinese social media responses to U.S. abortion ruling / What’s on Weibo (paywall)
Reports about the Roe vs. Wade reversal in the U.S. have sparked online discussions on Weibo about the future of abortion in China, where it is currently legal: Most commenters, despite diverging views on the relevance of the decision in Chinese politics, expressed sympathy for American women.
Chinese people sound off on Roe v. Wade, reproductive freedom / Radii China
Risky swimming in Beijing
‘Wild swimming’ in restricted Beijing offers refreshing break from rules / NYT (paywall)
“China’s congested and highly regulated capital is not known for either its natural refuges or its rule-bending. But swimming in the city’s lakes and waterways is a cherished, if contested, tradition.”
Obituary for pioneering human rights lawyer Zhang Sizhi
Prominent Chinese lawyer Zhang Sizhi dies at 94 / Sixth Tone
Zhāng Sīzhī 张思之, a lawyer and pioneering defender of human rights, died on Friday at age 94. Zhang famously contributed to politically controversial cases — most notably, the 1980-81 Gang of Four Trial.
Remote work fatigue is plaguing China’s workforce
Chinese embrace remote work — not just under lockdown / Sixth Tone
“More than two years of on-and-off lockdowns seems to have taken some of the shine off [of remote work]. Online, ‘exhausting,’ and ‘depressing’ are now among the most common words used to describe remote work arrangements.”